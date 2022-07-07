Home / Live Blog / Live blog: The 2022 NHL Draft

Live blog: The 2022 NHL Draft

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

July 7, 2022 7:11 pm

The 2022 NHL Draft is finally here. Tonight the league will be holding the first round at Centre Bell in Montreal.

The Washington Capitals will be selecting 20th overall. Meanwhile, several big signings and trades happened earlier in the day.

You can watch the event live on ESPN.

Draft Board

1. Montreal Canadiens: Juraj Slafkovsky
Left Wing – TPS (Finland) | NHL.com Profile

2. New Jersey Devils: Simon Nemec
Defenseman – Nitra (Slovakia)

3. Arizona Coyotes: Logan Cooley
Center – USA U-18 (NTDP)

4. Seattle Kraken: Shane Wright
Center – Kingston (OHL)

5. Philadelphia Flyers: Cutter Gauthier
Left Wing – USA U-18 (NTDP)

6. Columbus Blue Jackets: David Jiricek
Defenseman – Plzen (Czechia)

7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT): Kevin Korchinski
Defenseman – Seattle (WHL)

8. Detroit Red Wings: Marco Kasper
Center – Rogle (Sweden)

9. Buffalo Sabres: Matthew Savoie
Center – Winnipeg (WHL)

10. Anaheim Ducks: Pavel Mintyukov
Defenseman – Saginaw (OHL)

11. Arizona Coyotes (via SJS): Conor Geekie
Center – Winnipeg (WHL)

12. Columbus Blue Jackets: Denton Mateychuk
Defenseman – Moose Jaw (WHL)

13. Chicago Blackhawks: Frank Nazar
Center – USA U-18 (NTDP)

14. Winnipeg Jets: Rutger McGroarty
Right Wing – USA U-18 (NTDP)

15. Vancouver Canucks: Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Right Wing – Djurgarden (SHL) Buffalo Sabres: Noah Ostlund
Center – Djurgarden Jr. (SHL)

17. Nashville Predators: Joakim Kemell
Right Wing – JYP (Finland)

18. Dallas Stars: Lian Bichsel
Defenseman – Leksand IF (Sweden)

19. Minnesota Wild: Liam Ohgren
Left Wing – Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden)

20. Washington Capitals: Ivan Miroshnichenko
Left Wing – Omsk Krylia (Russia)

21. Pittsburgh Penguins: Owen Pickering
Defenseman – Swift Current (WHL)

22. Anaheim Ducks: Nathan Gaucher
Center – Quebec (QMJHL)

23. St. Louis Blues: Jimmy Snuggerud
Right Wing – USA U-18 (NTDP)

24. Minnesota Wild: Danila Yurov
Right Wing – Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

25. Chicago Blackhawks: Sam Rinzel
Defenseman – Chaska High (USHS)

26. Montreal Canadiens – On the clock
27. Arizona Coyotes –
28. Buffalo Sabres –
29. Edmonton Oilers –
30. Winnipeg Jets –
31. Tampa Bay Lightning –
32. Arizona Coyotes –

Martin St. Louis with the quote of the night.

The Hockey Hall of Famer and current Canadiens head coach made this comment during a speech to kick off the Draft. The two-time Stanley Cup-winner was never drafted into the NHL.

Slovak forward Juraj Slafkovsky picked first overall by the Habs.

Canadiens make two trades to land Kirby Dach

Props to Gary Bettman for making that announcement absolutely electric in front of the home crowd.

Dach is only 21. He had career highs in goals (9) and points (26) last season.

Shane Wright falls to Seattle Kraken at pick number 4

Wright was projected by many to be the first overall pick. “Dream come true,” Wright said of hearing his name called to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. “It’s just how it goes sometimes and other teams thought other players were better suited for them.”

The Coyotes traded a lot to jump up and pick Conor Geekie

Joe Sakic named GM of the year

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan did not get any first, second, or third-place votes.

The Caps first-round selection is in!

It’s a big swing and a pick that ESPN’s draft analysts raved about.

Toronto sends Mrazek to Chicago

Maple Leafs take a hit on their pick to make a cap dump.

