Live blog: The 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft is finally here. Tonight the league will be holding the first round at Centre Bell in Montreal.
The Washington Capitals will be selecting 20th overall. Meanwhile, several big signings and trades happened earlier in the day.
You can watch the event live on ESPN.
Draft Board
1. Montreal Canadiens: Juraj Slafkovsky
Left Wing – TPS (Finland) | NHL.com Profile
2. New Jersey Devils: Simon Nemec
Defenseman – Nitra (Slovakia)
3. Arizona Coyotes: Logan Cooley
Center – USA U-18 (NTDP)
4. Seattle Kraken: Shane Wright
Center – Kingston (OHL)
5. Philadelphia Flyers: Cutter Gauthier
Left Wing – USA U-18 (NTDP)
6. Columbus Blue Jackets: David Jiricek
Defenseman – Plzen (Czechia)
7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT): Kevin Korchinski
Defenseman – Seattle (WHL)
8. Detroit Red Wings: Marco Kasper
Center – Rogle (Sweden)
9. Buffalo Sabres: Matthew Savoie
Center – Winnipeg (WHL)
10. Anaheim Ducks: Pavel Mintyukov
Defenseman – Saginaw (OHL)
11. Arizona Coyotes (via SJS): Conor Geekie
Center – Winnipeg (WHL)
12. Columbus Blue Jackets: Denton Mateychuk
Defenseman – Moose Jaw (WHL)
13. Chicago Blackhawks: Frank Nazar
Center – USA U-18 (NTDP)
14. Winnipeg Jets: Rutger McGroarty
Right Wing – USA U-18 (NTDP)
15. Vancouver Canucks: Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Right Wing – Djurgarden (SHL) Buffalo Sabres: Noah Ostlund
Center – Djurgarden Jr. (SHL)
17. Nashville Predators: Joakim Kemell
Right Wing – JYP (Finland)
18. Dallas Stars: Lian Bichsel
Defenseman – Leksand IF (Sweden)
19. Minnesota Wild: Liam Ohgren
Left Wing – Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden)
20. Washington Capitals: Ivan Miroshnichenko
Left Wing – Omsk Krylia (Russia)
21. Pittsburgh Penguins: Owen Pickering
Defenseman – Swift Current (WHL)
22. Anaheim Ducks: Nathan Gaucher
Center – Quebec (QMJHL)
23. St. Louis Blues: Jimmy Snuggerud
Right Wing – USA U-18 (NTDP)
24. Minnesota Wild: Danila Yurov
Right Wing – Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
25. Chicago Blackhawks: Sam Rinzel
Defenseman – Chaska High (USHS)
Martin St. Louis with the quote of the night.
"It took me 47 years to be at my first draft, and it was worth the wait." Martin St. Louis. #NHLDraft
— Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) July 7, 2022
The Hockey Hall of Famer and current Canadiens head coach made this comment during a speech to kick off the Draft. The two-time Stanley Cup-winner was never drafted into the NHL.
Slovak forward Juraj Slafkovsky picked first overall by the Habs.
Welcome to the @CanadiensMTL, Juraj Slafkovský! 🇸🇰 #NHLDraft | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/E4Ysux7Si6
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 7, 2022
Canadiens make two trades to land Kirby Dach
The #habs have made two trades:
** Alexander Romanov and pick 98 to N.Y. Islanders for pick 13
** Picks 13 and 66 to Chicago for Kirby Dach
Wow!!
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 7, 2022
Props to Gary Bettman for making that announcement absolutely electric in front of the home crowd.
Not one, but TWO trades to announce 🤯
The @CanadiensMTL trade Alexander Romanov and pick No. 98 to the @NYIslanders for the 13th overall pick… to then flip pick No. 13 and No. 66 to the @NHLBlackhawks for Kirby Dach! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/Arc58SxTAS
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 7, 2022
Dach is only 21. He had career highs in goals (9) and points (26) last season.
Kirby Dach, traded to MTL, is still young but has not yet shown very much at the NHL level – especially when it comes to scoring goals. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HDBmpzg1S7
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 8, 2022
Shane Wright falls to Seattle Kraken at pick number 4
WRIGHT. ON. THE. MONEY.
With the fourth-overall pick, the #SeaKraken select Shane Wright. pic.twitter.com/oxFlbKEB70
— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 7, 2022
Wright was projected by many to be the first overall pick. “Dream come true,” Wright said of hearing his name called to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. “It’s just how it goes sometimes and other teams thought other players were better suited for them.”
The Coyotes traded a lot to jump up and pick Conor Geekie
#NHLDraft night chaos 😅
The @ArizonaCoyotes have traded pick No. 27, No. 34 and No. 45 to the @SanJoseSharks for pick No. 11. pic.twitter.com/S5mcg4FhNl
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2022
Joe Sakic named GM of the year
Capitals GM Brian MacLellan did not get any first, second, or third-place votes.
The Caps first-round selection is in!
Washington Capitals select Russian Ivan Miroshnichenko with first-round pick in 2022 NHL Draft https://t.co/grAv1mbpWq
— RMNB (@rmnb) July 8, 2022
It’s a big swing and a pick that ESPN’s draft analysts raved about.
Toronto sends Mrazek to Chicago
Hearing #Leafs are trading Petr Mrazek to #Blackhawks. Believe it involves No. 25 and Mrazek for No. 38 overall.
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 8, 2022
Maple Leafs take a hit on their pick to make a cap dump.
