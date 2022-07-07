Live blog: The 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft is finally here. Tonight the league will be holding the first round at Centre Bell in Montreal.

The Washington Capitals will be selecting 20th overall. Meanwhile, several big signings and trades happened earlier in the day.

You can watch the event live on ESPN.

Draft Board 1. Montreal Canadiens: Juraj Slafkovsky

Left Wing – TPS (Finland) | NHL.com Profile 2. New Jersey Devils: Simon Nemec

Defenseman – Nitra (Slovakia) 3. Arizona Coyotes: Logan Cooley

Center – USA U-18 (NTDP) 4. Seattle Kraken: Shane Wright

Center – Kingston (OHL) 5. Philadelphia Flyers: Cutter Gauthier

Left Wing – USA U-18 (NTDP) 6. Columbus Blue Jackets: David Jiricek

Defenseman – Plzen (Czechia) 7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT): Kevin Korchinski

Defenseman – Seattle (WHL) 8. Detroit Red Wings: Marco Kasper

Center – Rogle (Sweden) 9. Buffalo Sabres: Matthew Savoie

Center – Winnipeg (WHL) 10. Anaheim Ducks: Pavel Mintyukov

Defenseman – Saginaw (OHL) 11. Arizona Coyotes (via SJS): Conor Geekie

Center – Winnipeg (WHL) 12. Columbus Blue Jackets: Denton Mateychuk

Defenseman – Moose Jaw (WHL) 13. Chicago Blackhawks: Frank Nazar

Center – USA U-18 (NTDP) 14. Winnipeg Jets: Rutger McGroarty

Right Wing – USA U-18 (NTDP) 15. Vancouver Canucks: Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Right Wing – Djurgarden (SHL) Buffalo Sabres: Noah Ostlund

Center – Djurgarden Jr. (SHL) 17. Nashville Predators: Joakim Kemell

Right Wing – JYP (Finland) 18. Dallas Stars: Lian Bichsel

Defenseman – Leksand IF (Sweden) 19. Minnesota Wild: Liam Ohgren

Left Wing – Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden) 20. Washington Capitals: Ivan Miroshnichenko

Left Wing – Omsk Krylia (Russia) 21. Pittsburgh Penguins: Owen Pickering

Defenseman – Swift Current (WHL) 22. Anaheim Ducks: Nathan Gaucher

Center – Quebec (QMJHL) 23. St. Louis Blues: Jimmy Snuggerud

Right Wing – USA U-18 (NTDP) 24. Minnesota Wild: Danila Yurov

Right Wing – Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) 25. Chicago Blackhawks: Sam Rinzel

Defenseman – Chaska High (USHS) 26. Montreal Canadiens – On the clock

27. Arizona Coyotes –

28. Buffalo Sabres –

29. Edmonton Oilers –

30. Winnipeg Jets –

31. Tampa Bay Lightning –

32. Arizona Coyotes –

Martin St. Louis with the quote of the night. "It took me 47 years to be at my first draft, and it was worth the wait." Martin St. Louis. #NHLDraft — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) July 7, 2022 The Hockey Hall of Famer and current Canadiens head coach made this comment during a speech to kick off the Draft. The two-time Stanley Cup-winner was never drafted into the NHL.

Slovak forward Juraj Slafkovsky picked first overall by the Habs. Welcome to the @CanadiensMTL, Juraj Slafkovský! 🇸🇰 #NHLDraft | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/E4Ysux7Si6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 7, 2022

Canadiens make two trades to land Kirby Dach The #habs have made two trades: ** Alexander Romanov and pick 98 to N.Y. Islanders for pick 13 ** Picks 13 and 66 to Chicago for Kirby Dach Wow!! — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 7, 2022 Props to Gary Bettman for making that announcement absolutely electric in front of the home crowd. Not one, but TWO trades to announce 🤯 The @CanadiensMTL trade Alexander Romanov and pick No. 98 to the @NYIslanders for the 13th overall pick… to then flip pick No. 13 and No. 66 to the @NHLBlackhawks for Kirby Dach! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/Arc58SxTAS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 7, 2022 Dach is only 21. He had career highs in goals (9) and points (26) last season. Kirby Dach, traded to MTL, is still young but has not yet shown very much at the NHL level – especially when it comes to scoring goals. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HDBmpzg1S7 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 8, 2022

Shane Wright falls to Seattle Kraken at pick number 4 WRIGHT. ON. THE. MONEY. With the fourth-overall pick, the #SeaKraken select Shane Wright. pic.twitter.com/oxFlbKEB70 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 7, 2022 Wright was projected by many to be the first overall pick. “Dream come true,” Wright said of hearing his name called to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. “It’s just how it goes sometimes and other teams thought other players were better suited for them.”

The Coyotes traded a lot to jump up and pick Conor Geekie #NHLDraft night chaos 😅 The @ArizonaCoyotes have traded pick No. 27, No. 34 and No. 45 to the @SanJoseSharks for pick No. 11. pic.twitter.com/S5mcg4FhNl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2022