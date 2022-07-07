Live blog: All the NHL signings and trades on Draft Day

Draft Day is annually a huge day for signings and trades across the NHL. Today has been no different.

Follow along with us below on all the breaking news.

Tonight’s Draft order

1. Montreal Canadiens –

2. New Jersey Devils –

3. Arizona Coyotes –

4. Seattle Kraken –

5. Philadelphia Flyers –

6. Columbus Blue Jackets –

7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT) –

8. Detroit Red Wings –

9. Buffalo Sabres –

10. Anaheim Ducks –

11. San Jose Sharks –

12. Columbus Blue Jackets –

13. New York Islanders –

14. Winnipeg Jets –

15. Vancouver Canucks –

16. Buffalo Sabres –

17. Nashville Predators –

18. Dallas Stars –

19. Minnesota Wild –

20. Washington Capitals –

21. Pittsburgh Penguins –

22. Anaheim Ducks –

23. St. Louis Blues –

24. Minnesota Wild –

25. Toronto Maple Leafs –

26. Montreal Canadiens –

27. Arizona Coyotes –

28. Buffalo Sabres –

29. Edmonton Oilers –

30. Winnipeg Jets –

31. Tampa Bay Lightning –

32. Arizona Coyotes –

Kris Letang stays in Pittsburgh

PIT announces Kris Letang signed for 6x$6.1M AAV — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 7, 2022

This is a retirement deal for Tanger.

Big time goaltending news from Colorado and New York

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired a third-round and fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, as well as a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, from Colorado in exchange for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 7, 2022

Darcy Kuemper out in Colorado with the Georgiev trade. The @Avalanche didn’t have the cap space to keep Kuemper. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 7, 2022

Rumors swirling around multiple Blackhawks players

Hearing that the Kirby Dach talk is “really heating up.” Columbus and Detroit in play. Hawks want a first rounder. We’ll see where it all goes. — John Dietz (@johndietzdh) July 7, 2022

The Blackhawks are still actively trying to trade Alex DeBrincat to get into the first round tonight. At this point, the sense I get is it'd be a bigger surprise if they *didn't* trade him than if they did. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 7, 2022

Blackhawks trade Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa Senators for Draft picks

Welcome to the Nation's Capital, Alex!#Sens acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from @NHLBlackhawks in exchange for three draft picks: https://t.co/tUT4yjGaj4 pic.twitter.com/oeJrFNHeis — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 7, 2022

The Blackhawks now own the seventh overall pick in tonight’s draft, but their haul from DeBrincat does not include a significant top-tier prospect or young player.

Matt Murray says no thank you to Buffalo

Garrioch confirms that Ottawa was set to trade Murray (25% retained) and the 7th pick to Buffalo for the 16th pick earlier today. Murray nixed that deal and Ottawa ultimately landed DeBrincat. — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) July 7, 2022

Cant blame him.

