Live blog: All the NHL signings and trades on Draft Day

Tonight’s Draft order
1. Montreal Canadiens –
2. New Jersey Devils –
3. Arizona Coyotes –
4. Seattle Kraken –
5. Philadelphia Flyers –
6. Columbus Blue Jackets –
7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT) –
8. Detroit Red Wings –
9. Buffalo Sabres –
10. Anaheim Ducks –
11. San Jose Sharks –
12. Columbus Blue Jackets –
13. New York Islanders –
14. Winnipeg Jets –
15. Vancouver Canucks –
16. Buffalo Sabres –
17. Nashville Predators –
18. Dallas Stars –
19. Minnesota Wild –
20. Washington Capitals –
21. Pittsburgh Penguins –
22. Anaheim Ducks –
23. St. Louis Blues –
24. Minnesota Wild –
25. Toronto Maple Leafs –
26. Montreal Canadiens –
27. Arizona Coyotes –
28. Buffalo Sabres –
29. Edmonton Oilers –
30. Winnipeg Jets –
31. Tampa Bay Lightning –
32. Arizona Coyotes –
Kris Letang stays in Pittsburgh
PIT announces Kris Letang signed for 6x$6.1M AAV
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 7, 2022
This is a retirement deal for Tanger.
Big time goaltending news from Colorado and New York
OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired a third-round and fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, as well as a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, from Colorado in exchange for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 7, 2022
Darcy Kuemper out in Colorado with the Georgiev trade. The @Avalanche didn’t have the cap space to keep Kuemper.
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 7, 2022
Rumors swirling around multiple Blackhawks players
Hearing that the Kirby Dach talk is “really heating up.”
Columbus and Detroit in play. Hawks want a first rounder. We’ll see where it all goes.
— John Dietz (@johndietzdh) July 7, 2022
The Blackhawks are still actively trying to trade Alex DeBrincat to get into the first round tonight. At this point, the sense I get is it'd be a bigger surprise if they *didn't* trade him than if they did.
— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 7, 2022
Blackhawks trade Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa Senators for Draft picks
Welcome to the Nation's Capital, Alex!#Sens acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from @NHLBlackhawks in exchange for three draft picks: https://t.co/tUT4yjGaj4 pic.twitter.com/oeJrFNHeis
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 7, 2022
The Blackhawks now own the seventh overall pick in tonight’s draft, but their haul from DeBrincat does not include a significant top-tier prospect or young player.
Matt Murray says no thank you to Buffalo
Garrioch confirms that Ottawa was set to trade Murray (25% retained) and the 7th pick to Buffalo for the 16th pick earlier today. Murray nixed that deal and Ottawa ultimately landed DeBrincat.
— Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) July 7, 2022
Cant blame him.
