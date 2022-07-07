Home / Live Blog / Live blog: All the NHL signings and trades on Draft Day

Live blog: All the NHL signings and trades on Draft Day

July 7, 2022 1:16 pm

Draft Day is annually a huge day for signings and trades across the NHL. Today has been no different.

Tonight’s Draft order

1. Montreal Canadiens –
2. New Jersey Devils –
3. Arizona Coyotes –
4. Seattle Kraken –
5. Philadelphia Flyers –
6. Columbus Blue Jackets –
7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT) –
8. Detroit Red Wings –
9. Buffalo Sabres –
10. Anaheim Ducks –
11. San Jose Sharks –
12. Columbus Blue Jackets –
13. New York Islanders –
14. Winnipeg Jets –
15. Vancouver Canucks –
16. Buffalo Sabres –
17. Nashville Predators –
18. Dallas Stars –
19. Minnesota Wild –
20. Washington Capitals –
21. Pittsburgh Penguins –
22. Anaheim Ducks –
23. St. Louis Blues –
24. Minnesota Wild –
25. Toronto Maple Leafs –
26. Montreal Canadiens –
27. Arizona Coyotes –
28. Buffalo Sabres –
29. Edmonton Oilers –
30. Winnipeg Jets –
31. Tampa Bay Lightning –
32. Arizona Coyotes –

Kris Letang stays in Pittsburgh

This is a retirement deal for Tanger.

Big time goaltending news from Colorado and New York

Rumors swirling around multiple Blackhawks players

Blackhawks trade Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa Senators for Draft picks

The Blackhawks now own the seventh overall pick in tonight’s draft, but their haul from DeBrincat does not include a significant top-tier prospect or young player.

Matt Murray says no thank you to Buffalo

Cant blame him.

