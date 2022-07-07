City of Chicago not a fan of Alex DeBrincat trade

The Chicago Blackhawks traded two-time 40-goal-scorer Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. DeBrincat is going into the final year of his contract ($6.4 million AAV) and is owed a huge qualifying offer in 2023-24 ($9 million).

The rebuilding Blackhawks made the right move in dealing DeBrincat, but many fans are questioning the return. The Blackhawks did not receive any young stars are top prospects in the deal. They received three draft picks: the Senators’ first and second-round picks in tonight’s 2022 NHL Draft — the 7th and 39th overall picks — and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

That had some feeling a little down.

Perhaps for sentimental reasons or perhaps because of the questionable return, the city of Chicago’s Instagram account decided to get into the Blackhawks’ comments and let them know how they felt about the deal.

A big fat L. For those of you who are not hip to social media lingo, this means that they think the deal is a loss or a big fail.

When comparing it to the Brandon Hagel deal from last March, it’s hard to disagree. The Blackhawks got two (!) first-round picks and two prospects from the Tampa Bay Lightning in return.

#Blackhawks trade Brandon Hagel, a 2022 4th, and a 2024 4th to #GoBolts for a 2023 1st, 2024 1st, Taylor Raddysh, and Boris Katchouk, per @Buccigross — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 18, 2022

