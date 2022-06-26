Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 6 between the Avalanche and Lightning

Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 6 between the Avalanche and Lightning

By Ian Oland

June 26, 2022 8:02 pm

The Colorado Avalanche will once again look to win the Stanley Cup tonight – this time in Tampa Bay after the Lightning forced a Game Six in dramatic fashion. Ondrej Palat scored his seventh third-period goal of the postseason, giving Tampa the 3-2 win.

Tonight’s telecast is once again on ABC at 8 PM.

Avalanche lines

Andre Burakovsky remains out due to injury.

Lightning lines

Steven Stamkos scores first. 1-0 TBL.

The Lightning captain beat Darcy Kuemper five-hole on a broken play in front of the net.

Nathan MacKinnon ties it up. 1-1.

MacKinnon beat Vasilevsky on a one-timer from a sharp angle.

Artturi Lehkonen gives Colorado the lead.

It’s his eighth of the postseason.

The Colorado Avalanche are your 2022 Stanley Cup champions.

Andre Burakovsky just won his second Stanley Cup.

