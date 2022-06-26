Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 6 between the Avalanche and Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche will once again look to win the Stanley Cup tonight – this time in Tampa Bay after the Lightning forced a Game Six in dramatic fashion. Ondrej Palat scored his seventh third-period goal of the postseason, giving Tampa the 3-2 win.

Tonight’s telecast is once again on ABC at 8 PM.

Avalanche lines Andre Burakovsky remains out due to injury. Avs line rushes: Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Landeskog-Kadri-Nichushkin

Newhook-Compher-O'Connor

Cogliano-Helm-Sturm Toews-Makar

J. Johnson-Manson

Byram-E. Johnson Kuemper — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 26, 2022

Lightning lines #tblightning lines:

Palat-Stamkos-Kucherov

Killorn-Paul-Hagel

Colton-Cirelli-Perry

Maroon-Bellemare-Nash Hedman-Rutta

McDonagh-Cernak

Sergachev-Bogosian Vasilevskiy — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 26, 2022

Steven Stamkos scores first. 1-0 TBL. The Lightning captain beat Darcy Kuemper five-hole on a broken play in front of the net. O CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN 🫡 pic.twitter.com/PqqRMFQMBP — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 27, 2022

Nathan MacKinnon ties it up. 1-1. MacKinnon beat Vasilevsky on a one-timer from a sharp angle.

Artturi Lehkonen gives Colorado the lead. It’s his eighth of the postseason. Hey, this Lehkonen guy, we're quite the fan.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/RLRObv6uqD — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 27, 2022

