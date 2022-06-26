Live blog: Stanley Cup Final Game 6 between the Avalanche and Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche will once again look to win the Stanley Cup tonight – this time in Tampa Bay after the Lightning forced a Game Six in dramatic fashion. Ondrej Palat scored his seventh third-period goal of the postseason, giving Tampa the 3-2 win.
Tonight’s telecast is once again on ABC at 8 PM.
Avalanche lines
Andre Burakovsky remains out due to injury.
Avs line rushes:
Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Landeskog-Kadri-Nichushkin
Newhook-Compher-O'Connor
Cogliano-Helm-Sturm
Toews-Makar
J. Johnson-Manson
Byram-E. Johnson
Kuemper
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 26, 2022
Lightning lines
#tblightning lines:
Palat-Stamkos-Kucherov
Killorn-Paul-Hagel
Colton-Cirelli-Perry
Maroon-Bellemare-Nash
Hedman-Rutta
McDonagh-Cernak
Sergachev-Bogosian
Vasilevskiy
— Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 26, 2022
Steven Stamkos scores first. 1-0 TBL.
The Lightning captain beat Darcy Kuemper five-hole on a broken play in front of the net.
O CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN 🫡 pic.twitter.com/PqqRMFQMBP
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 27, 2022
Nathan MacKinnon ties it up. 1-1.
MacKinnon beat Vasilevsky on a one-timer from a sharp angle.
Artturi Lehkonen gives Colorado the lead.
It’s his eighth of the postseason.
Hey, this Lehkonen guy, we're quite the fan.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/RLRObv6uqD
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 27, 2022
The Colorado Avalanche are your 2022 Stanley Cup champions.
Andre Burakovsky just won his second Stanley Cup.
YOUR 2022 STANLEY CUP CHAMPS#GOAVSGO pic.twitter.com/F9Y06SubCT
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 27, 2022
