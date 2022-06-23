Conor Sheary: 2021-22 season review

Conor Sheary has an undeniable offensive touch, but he’ll need a boost to keep reaching those goal-scoring heights.

By the Numbers

71 games played 15.3 time on ice per game 19 goals 24 assists 50.0 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage 49.3 5-on-5 expected goal percentage 48.8 5-on-5 goal percentage

Visualization by HockeyViz

About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:

Most common teammates during 5-on-5

Ice time per game, split up by game state

5-on-5 adjusted shot attempts by the team (black) and opponents (red)

5-on-5 adjusted shooting percentage by the team (black) and opponents (red)

Individual scoring events by the player

5-on-5 adjusted offensive (black) and defensive (red) zone starts

Fan Happiness Survey

About this visualization: At three times during the season, RMNB shared an open survey with fans, asking the following question for each player:

On a scale from 1 to 5, how HAPPY are you to have this player on the team? 1 means VERY UNHAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

2 means UNHAPPY

3 means NEITHER HAPPY NOR UNHAPPY

4 means HAPPY

5 means VERY HAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

The numbers above show the average score for the player in each survey period.

Peter’s Take

Conor Sheary’s career high in goals was 23 in 2016-17, when he took shifts with Sidney Crosby. A half decade later and with less Crosby-y linemates, Sheary put up 19 goals in a middle-six assignment. He drew 16 penalties while committing just seven, and he had a higher point rate than any full-time Cap except Ovechkin.

And he did it all despite being 5’8″.

Okay, I admit we go to the “he’s short” well too often, but it is a curiosity that a player so physically different from the Protases and Wilsons of the league can still be deadly effective on offense.

Though that’s not to say Sheary is a particularly effective driver of play. HockeyViz regards his impact on both sides of the ice as negative (more opponent shot danger, less Capitals shot danger). And Sheary’s most common linemates seemed to control the puck better (see the shot-attempt percentages below) when they weren’t paired with him.

(That Backstrom row is kind of interesting though.)

I’m not sure what the right role for Sheary is. I know he’s not a viable full-time right winger for the Ovechkin line. He’s not going to grind either. But he’s an interesting player with apparent talent, and I hope the Capitals can get some more value out of his last season on his contract.

According to Orson Welles

Shears on RMNB

Your Turn

What line do you want Sheary on, and how many goals do you expect from him next season?

