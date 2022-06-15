NHL commissioner Gary Bettman held a press conference on Wednesday ahead of Game One of the Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning.

During the event, the NHL released the official logos for its three upcoming outdoor games being held during the 2022-23 season.

That includes the mark for the Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes, which is being held on February 18, 2023, at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

Photo NHL PR

The logo features an illustration of bleacher lights at the top. The 12 lights represent every Stadium Series game played so far in NHL history. The red, white, and black are the Hurricanes’ and NC State’s branding colors while the silver celebrates the Hurricanes’ 25th anniversary.

Photo: NHL PR

The NHL also unveiled the logos for the Winter Classic — which includes a brilliant homage to the Green Monster’s scoreboard — and Florida’s 2023 All-Star Game. The brilliant ASG mark features a retro typeface and two palm trees that represent L’s in the word ALL.

The NHL also released graphics explaining the details of the other logos as well.

Photos: NHL PR

The Stadium Series game will mark the Capitals’ fourth outdoors. The team is undefeated in those games, featuring a 3-1 win over the Penguins in the 2011 Winter Classic, a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks in the 2015 Winter Classic, and a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs in the 2018 Stadium Series Game held in Annapolis, MD.

“We are pleased to be selected to participate in our fourth outdoor game next season versus the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series,” Capitals president Dick Patrick said in a release in March. “Having previously participated in the 2018 Stadium Series in Annapolis, Maryland, we know the amazing atmosphere the event provides and are excited to perform on the national stage in such a marquee event. We look forward to working with the league and Carolina Hurricanes to offer hockey fans an incredible outdoor experience next February.”

Ticket information will be released at a later date per the team. Are you excited?

The Stadium Series logo just dropped ❄️ pic.twitter.com/FfzHpxzfcn — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 15, 2022

Headline photo: Capitals press release