Ryan Reaves trolls Tony DeAngelo, makes him very angry, and then laughs in his face

Most of the time the New York Rangers’ Ryan Reaves is a supreme annoyance to Caps fans but on Tuesday night during Game Four he trolled the mess out of Carolina Hurricanes right wing defenseman Tony DeAngelo and then laughed in his face.

Everyone liked that.

Ryan Reaves and Tony DeAngelo 🍿 pic.twitter.com/vjqrANel1M — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) May 24, 2022

Reaves was asked pregame if he had anything extra planned for DeAngelo after the defenseman bickered with the Rangers bench in Game Three.

“Umm, I don’t want to say anything stupid here,” he told New York Post Sports’ Mollie Walker. “You never want to see guys chirp your bench. I was on the ice for that, I wish I would have seen that, I was more looking at the Domi-Lindgren thing. I’m sure guys aren’t going to shy away from finishing checks on those guys, just like anybody else in their lineup.”

Reaves didn’t forget about Max Domi either. Domi got into a spat with Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren after the Game Three final buzzer.

Ryan Reaves took exception to Max Domi for his actions against Ryan Lindgren in Game 3 as the buzzer sounds #NYR pic.twitter.com/uZpT2gH09L — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) May 25, 2022

Reaves threw five hits in the game in his 11:56 of total ice time and picked up a roughing minor for his actions in the Domi scrum as time expired in the third period.

During the actual hockey part of the proceedings, the Rangers picked up a 4-1 victory and tied the series up at two wins apiece. Game Five in Raleigh is on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Screenshot via ESPN