Rasmus Andersson scores game-tying goal on Mike Smith with long range slap shot from own defensive end

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith contributed a real Dang-It moment on Tuesday night as he and the Oilers took on the Calgary Flames in Game Four of their second round series. The veteran netminder let in a slap shot drive from Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson that came from about 150 feet away.

It’s a true sight to behold.

Mike Smith immediately looking for someone else to blame is the absolute best pic.twitter.com/4CQ4ZZY2wa — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 25, 2022

The drive from Andersson who was squarely in his own defensive zone tied the crucial postseason game at three goals apiece. Luckily for Smith, his teammates picked him up and delivered an eventual 5-3 win to give them a 3-1 series lead.

The nightmares Oilers fans would have faced if the Flames had fully come back and won with that goal as the turning point were avoided. Connor McDavid’s seventh straight multi-point game fueled the victory and he is now just one game of that ilk behind Wayne Gretzky’s NHL playoff record.

“I can laugh now. I don’t think there has been a time in my career where I lost a puck and had no idea where it went,” Smith told Sportsnet’s Gene Principe postgame.

Well, he can’t seem to remember another time…but this tape from December of 2013 doesn’t lie.

An overtime losing goal because you have a puck stuck in your pants and back into your own net with it still inside them probably somehow tops this one. Goaltending can be such a cruel profession.

Screenshot via Sportsnet