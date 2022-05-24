David Perron tries to deliver flying elbow on Nazem Kadri as Kadri celebrates part of Game Four hat trick

St. Louis Blues forward David Perron apparently thought he was “Macho Man” Randy Savage for a period of time in the Blues’ 6-3 Game Four loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Perron lined up Avs forward Nazem Kadri for a flying elbow as the latter was mid-celebration after scoring his second of three goals in Colorado’s round two victory.

Luckily for probably both Perron and Kadri, the elbow whiffed but it’s just the latest moment of heated extracurriculars in a series that has already had the temperature turned up far too much.

Perron after the goal is scored… pic.twitter.com/3yatFCNlf2 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 24, 2022

This wasn’t the only time in the game that Perron decided he was a little above the rulebook. Here’s him on Avs defenseman Devon Toews.

Sure, I'll tweet the video of David Perron slashing Devon Toews then spearing him in the nuts. Why not. pic.twitter.com/k0YUUjd8VY — Mark Springer: Radio Machine (@MarkAMark) May 24, 2022

Perron was also involved in this scrum with Kadri shortly before the goal highlighted above was scored.

Buchnevich and Perron both go after Nazem Kadri and get 2 minutes each. Kadri scores his 2nd of the game shortly after the 5-on-3 expires. #WeAllBleedBlue #FindAWay pic.twitter.com/SKzLq5KjsF — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 24, 2022

Kadri scored the Game Four hat trick just a day after reports came out that he was subject to racist attacks and threats due to his involvement in a play that resulted in the injury of Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Blues head coach Craig Berube delivered an “I’ve got no comment on that stuff” response when asked pregame about the hate in question.

In what is perhaps one of the most poetic huge personal games in NHL history, Kadri responded with the first-ever postseason hat trick of his career that takes Berube’s Blues to the brink of elimination.

“For those that hate, that one’s for them,” Kadri said postgame.

“I guess I needed some fuel. I was pretty upset from the last couple days. Starting with their head coach, he made some comments I wasn’t a fan of. I guess he’s never heard of bulletin board material,” he continued.

The Avs will look to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

