Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington throws water bottle at Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri during TNT postgame interview

Things are getting a little spicy in the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues round two series. Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri felt that heat as he gave a postgame interview to the TNT panel after his team’s big 5-2 win in Game Three.

Blues goaltender and noted hothead Jordan Binnington chucked a water bottle at Kadri as the Avs center was giving an answer about a collision he had with Binnington during the game. Binnington was injured on the play.

"Not sure if he just threw a water bottle at me" 😳 Nazem Kadri appears to have a water bottle thrown at him while discussing the collision with Binnington 🔎 pic.twitter.com/6XLbAdxEEm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 22, 2022

The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reports that he has had two separate people confirm it was indeed Binnington who threw the water bottle at Kadri. Kadri himself also believes it was him. A name familiar to all of us in Caps world, Tarik El-Bashir provided further proof of the incident by sharing a photo of the flung plastic culprit.

Binnington was taken out of the game by a Kadri netfront drive that was aided by his own defenseman Calle Rosen. Ville Husso replaced him in the game and gave up four goals on 23 shots in the loss.

The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford reports that the fear is the Blues have lost the netminder for multiple weeks due to a knee sprain.

I respect the hell out of Craig Berube, but you can’t just chalk this up to Kadri’s “history.” He was trying to play the puck and was bumped by Rosen into Binnington. pic.twitter.com/QTqdDdXoR7 — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNYI) May 22, 2022

Blues coach Craig Berube added some fuel to the fire postgame. He told Benjamin Hochman of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch simply, “Look at Kadri’s reputation, that’s all I have to say.”

What the bench boss is referring to is that Kadri has been suspended multiple times in the past playing for both the Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Three games for interference in November 2013

Four games for an illegal check to the head in March 2015

Four games for cross-checking in April 2016

Three games for boarding in the 2018 playoffs

Five games for a cross-check in April 2019

Eight games for an illegal check to the head in the 2021 playoffs

That last suspension actually came against the Blues for a hit on defenseman Justin Faulk just to turn the heat up on this already sweltering situation some more.

The Avs have a 2-1 series lead and Game Four in St. Louis is on Monday at 9:30 PM ET.

Screenshot via TNT