All Elite Wrestling tag team ‘The Acclaimed’ use Barry Trotz’s firing as diss in freestyle rap

Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation came from UBS Arena in Long Island, New York where the New York Islanders play their home games. The episode featured an eight-man tag-team match that included The Acclaimed, a popular team made up of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

Caster has a hip-hop-inspired gimmick and freestyle raps to the ring dissing his opponents. Caster also usually sneaks in topical or local lines because he’s in a heel tag team (bad guys).

On Monday, he mentioned the Islanders’ recent firing of head coach Barry Trotz in his pre-match rap promo.

Walking to the ring Caster let this opening verse go on opponents Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM, and Lucas Chase.

Listen! Listen! Acclaimed and the Gunns,

it’s about to go down.

Platinum Max, I’m back in my hometown.

Do y’all really have a shot?

We gon’ send you all packin’ like Barry Trotz. Then I’m bending your jaw

I’ll make your face change shape like Kendrick Lamar

You mess with us it’s a bad choice

You gettin’ beat by Acclaimed and The Ass Boys

Caster and Bowens teamed with the “Gunn Club” which features the two sons of Billy Gunn, Austin and Colten. Or…you can call them the “Ass Boys” — a nickname they were given by Danhausen (a character that wears horror-themed face paint and believes he has supernatural powers, such as shooting lightning from his fingers and the ability to curse his enemies. You’re gonna have to just trust me here. It’s a real thing and it’s amazing. He calls them that because Billy Gunn once had a “Mr. Ass” gimmick when he was in WWE and since he’s their fath…alright never mind.)

Dear @AEW please give this video gift from Danhausen to Billy Ass and the Ass Boys tomorrow before their match for good lucks or be cursed pic.twitter.com/3vXSag1UCw — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) December 1, 2021

The New York crowd responded with the same mixed reaction that many around the league had when they learned the news of Trotz’ dismissal. Don’t fret as it appears he won’t be jobless for long if the Winnipeg Jets have anything to say about it.

The Acclaimed and Gunns would go on to win the match. More wrestling and hockey intermingling, please.

Other recent rapping from Caster:

Max Caster out here roasting CM Punk 👀 (via @AEW)pic.twitter.com/5PVnJYt27O — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 31, 2022

My God Max Caster hit a SICK rap before his match with Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite pic.twitter.com/lNyjPeKm4s — A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) April 8, 2022

