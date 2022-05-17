Second round playoff predictions featuring Keith, a coin, and the real Keith Aucoin

The second round of the playoffs begins on Tuesday night with the Battle of the Florida Men.

Just under the wire, here come our predictions, plus guesses from a coin named Keith who outperformed Peter and Ian in the first round.

And returning to give us some semblance of dignity is the real Keith Aucoin.

Keith, a Coin, is a 2002 quarter minted in Pennsylvania. He knows nothing about hockey but somehow he guesses right about half of the time. That’s the bit. Well, two bits to be precise.

Special guest predictor Keith Aucoin played 145 NHL games across nine seasons. He was the Joe Thornton of the AHL, racking up 613 assists in 769 nice games. Also he’s a very good sport for hanging out with us here.

Our results appear below, using the universally understood 🚽/🌮 score-keeping system.

First Round Peter Ian Keith1 Keith2 FLA beat WSH 🌮 🚽 🌮 🌮 TBL beat TOR 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 CAR beat BOS 🌮 🚽 🚽 🚽 NYR beat PIT 🚽 🌮 🌮 🚽 COL beat NSH 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 STL beat MIN 🚽 🚽 🚽 🚽 CGY beat DAL 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 EDM beat LA 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 Second Round Peter Ian Keith1 Keith2 TBD TBD TBD TBD Third Round Peter Ian Keith1 Keith2 TBD TBD Finals Peter Ian Keith1 Keith2 TBD