Barry Trotz spotted in DC after being fired by New York Islanders

Former Capitals head coach Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders on Monday after four seasons on Long Island. Trotz guided the Islanders to three consecutive playoff appearances, including two visits to the Eastern Conference Final, before missing the big dance for the first time this season with the team.

Trotz’s first destination after being canned was his former home in Washington DC.

ABC 7’s Scott Abraham ran into Trotz as he was in town to attend a Washington Mystics game. Trotz became close friends with Mystics head coach Mike Thibault during his time in the district.

Earlier tonight, I'm leaving the @WashMystics game. I look up and there's Barry Trotz walking toward the arena. We start chatting. I said I'm sorry about what happened in NY. He says, "That's part of the business." Trotz is close friends with Mystics head coach Mike Thibault. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 11, 2022

Trotz has attended numerous Mystics games over the year including the Mystics’ season opener in 2019.

Reader Hannah Greene also spotted Trotz in Clarendon today.

Saw our guy Barry Trotz doing a little shopping in Clarendon today 👀 what’s Trotzy up to in our neck of the woods?? @rmnb — Han (@hannahverde) May 11, 2022

Trotz is the only coach to ever lead the Capitals to a Stanley Cup. He resigned from the position in June 2018 and went on to sign a five-year deal with the Islanders, joining what became a potent team with Lou Lamoriello.

Where he lands next is anyone’s guess.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB