Capitals take series lead after filling scoresheet in Game Three: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals pounced all over the Panthers in Game Three and walked away 6-1 blowout victors. The Caps are now up 2-1 in the series with another game to come in DC before they head back to Florida.
Well, we certainly loved that.
Johan Larsson recorded the primary assist on Hathaway's goal, marking his first career playoff point.
