Capitals cant keep the momentum rolling as they get dumped in Game Two: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals started hot but eventually turned ice-cold as they dropped Game Two of their first-round series against the Florida Panthers by a score of 5-1. That’s what a quick-strike team like the Panthers can do to you.
As Ovi said ever so eloquently…”stuff” happens. Moving on.
Just opening my mail from today. Interesting card came. 😉😛 pic.twitter.com/8t6BdpQPoE
— Chris Cerullo (@CJC_95) May 6, 2022
