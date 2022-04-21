Caps cant get it done in OT but Ovi got to 50 and that was awesome to watch: Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-3 (OT)

The Washington Capitals took a trip to Sin City to see if they could win game lucky number seven out of their last eight. Standing in their way was a desperate Vegas Golden Knights team that needs points in a hurry if they want to play in the postseason.
Evgeny Kuznetsov jammed home an Alex Ovechkin blast to give the Caps an early lead. Alec Martinez snuck a shot through Ilya Samsonov to tie the game back up. Ovechkin got his own at the start of the second period off a one-time feed from Kuznetsov. Evgenii Dadonov scored early in the third and Chandler Stephenson would follow that up with his own to give Vegas their first lead.
Alex Ovechkin’s 50th goal of the season tied it back up. Shea Theodore with a beautiful overtime tally.
Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-3.
Trying to get oriented in T-Mobile. I think this corner is where Andre Burakovsky saw boobs for the first time in his entire life. pic.twitter.com/AYWXnf276T
— Sick, Unbelievable (@sickunbelievabl) April 21, 2022
My dearest Abigail,
Though the great mountain giant fell hard, we must fight harder westward. We ready now to storm the castle under cover of night. A strategy we hope shall prove victorious. If you must fall to sleep, do so praying.
General Johansson #ALLCAPS #WSHvsVGK pic.twitter.com/NL3QKBjGK4
— CapitalsCat (@CapitalsCat) April 21, 2022
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsKnights Post-Easter purple! pic.twitter.com/yhd3zcDD5i
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 21, 2022
The Caps wrap their road trip up in Arizona next where they’ll be playing NHL hockey in like a high school gym next season because Gary Bettman is incapable of shame.
