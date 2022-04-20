Jakub Vrana ties Detroit Red Wings record after scoring 20 goals in first 32 games

Jakub Vrana scored twice in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday.

“I try to create as much offense as possible here and give the team a chance to win,” Vrana said.

The two goals gave Vrana a tie for a franchise record that’s been held for 48 years.

Vrana’s first goal came in the second period as a power play expired. V took a pass from Filip Zadina and ripped a wrist shot past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

In the third period, Vrana scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway.

Vrana earned high praise from Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill after the game.

“He played as complete a hockey game as he’s played all year for us,” Blashill said via NHL.com. “I thought he was excellent in every facet of the game. He checked great, he worked hard, he won battles, he was good on the wall.

“I think that’s a little personified by the breakaway goal. He does a good job defensively and then goes down and scores.”

The goals gave Vrana 12 in 21 games this season for the Red Wings. It was the fourth time he’s scored twice in a game since returning from shoulder surgery in early March.

Since being traded by the Capitals on April 12, 2021, Vrana has scored 20 goals in 32 games for the Red Wings. The only player in franchise history to match Vrana’s success is Danny Grant, who scored 50 goals in his first season (1974-75) in Detroit.

“There’s always something to prove,” Vrana said. “I focus on every day to get better. Whatever game you have out there, you take the good things out of it and know what to work on… That’s a part of development.”

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB