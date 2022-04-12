Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Dmitry Orlov-less Capitals take on lowly Flyers

Live blog: Dmitry Orlov-less Capitals take on lowly Flyers

By Chris Cerullo

April 12, 2022 6:56 pm

The Washington Capitals have won three games in a row all against teams that will be in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket in a few weeks. Now they will try to extend that streak against a team not so fortunate in the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Caps will suit up without one of their top defenseman in Dmitry Orlov as he is out with a lower-body injury.

Every point is huge for the Capitals right now as they look to escape the second Wild Card spot and an almost for sure matchup with the powerhouse Florida Panthers. They are still four points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for third in the Metropolitan Division with two games in hand.

Capitals lines

No Dima through injury and no McMichael as he is healthy scratched.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary
Johansson-Backstrom-Oshie
Mantha-Eller-Wilson
Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway

Fehervary-Carlson
TVR-Jensen
Irwin-Schultz

Samsonov vs Hart

An NHL debut for Bobby Brink

The Flyers second-round selection in 2019 will get his first taste of NHL action.

#776 early in this one for Ovi

Goals in four straight now for The Great Eight.

TJ Oshie makes it two in the first for the good guys

Some passing perfection there.

James van Riemsdyk immediately responds for Philadelphia

Trevor’s brother gets Philly on the board.

Martin Fehervary successfully completes a summer stick-handling drill to make it 3-1 WSH.

Martin Jones replaces Carter Hart in net due to a lower body injury. Cam Atkinson has also left the game.

Lars Eller makes it 4-1 WSH.

Sincerely. What are the Flyers doing?

If Martin Jones would have just laid there, he would have made the save.

Matt Irwin finds the back of the net. Touchdown, Washington.

Happy for the guy. It’s his first goal in three seasons.

Lars Eller nails the extra point. 7-1 WSH.

