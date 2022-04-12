Live blog: Dmitry Orlov-less Capitals take on lowly Flyers

The Washington Capitals have won three games in a row all against teams that will be in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket in a few weeks. Now they will try to extend that streak against a team not so fortunate in the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Caps will suit up without one of their top defenseman in Dmitry Orlov as he is out with a lower-body injury.
Every point is huge for the Capitals right now as they look to escape the second Wild Card spot and an almost for sure matchup with the powerhouse Florida Panthers. They are still four points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for third in the Metropolitan Division with two games in hand.
Capitals lines
No Dima through injury and no McMichael as he is healthy scratched.
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary
Johansson-Backstrom-Oshie
Mantha-Eller-Wilson
Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
TVR-Jensen
Irwin-Schultz
Samsonov vs Hart
An NHL debut for Bobby Brink
The Flyers second-round selection in 2019 will get his first taste of NHL action.
Solo lap for Bobby Brink making his NHL debut. pic.twitter.com/8vT2TvRyT0
— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) April 12, 2022
#776 early in this one for Ovi
Goals in four straight now for The Great Eight.
Shake, rattle, he's on a roll! pic.twitter.com/K4RZ3WQp5m
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2022
TJ Oshie makes it two in the first for the good guys
Some passing perfection there.
THAT WAS NICE pic.twitter.com/8TbUbMwaGC
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2022
James van Riemsdyk immediately responds for Philadelphia
Trevor’s brother gets Philly on the board.
🚨 GOAL! 🚨@JVReemer21 buries a breakaway goal at 12:00. #PHIvsWSH | #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/3tIOohWgYV
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 12, 2022
Martin Fehervary successfully completes a summer stick-handling drill to make it 3-1 WSH.
M🤌A🤌R🤌T🤌Y pic.twitter.com/QSZD9vARcf
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2022
Martin Jones replaces Carter Hart in net due to a lower body injury. Cam Atkinson has also left the game.
INJURY UPDATE: Forward Cam Atkinson and goaltender Carter Hart (lower body injuries) will not return tonight. #PHIvsWSH
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 13, 2022
Lars Eller makes it 4-1 WSH.
Beautiful sequence pic.twitter.com/AuioS9SyNl
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2022
Sincerely. What are the Flyers doing?
Ice. Cold. Shears. pic.twitter.com/3ViJiE1I6w
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2022
If Martin Jones would have just laid there, he would have made the save.
sweet, sweet sheary pic.twitter.com/DjjRgdQOVV
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2022
Matt Irwin finds the back of the net. Touchdown, Washington.
Matty Irwin! First goal as a Capital ☑️ pic.twitter.com/a2ZfzCLMKw
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2022
Happy for the guy. It’s his first goal in three seasons.
Matt Irwin just scored his first goal in the NHL since the 2018-19 season.
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 13, 2022
Lars Eller nails the extra point. 7-1 WSH.
