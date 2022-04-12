There’s a clearance sale on select Capitals styles happening through midnight

Readers, there are no Daily Deals on shop.nhl.com this day. Instead, we’re being treated to a clearance sale on select Capitals styles. Some items are up to 60 percent off.
I’ll throw some notable items below, but the clearance list is worth perusing yourself. Here’s the link.
RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the shop.nhl.com links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.
Notable items on clearance
Women’s Capitals Stanley Cup champion shirts
Clearance price: $2.84
Regular: $31.99
Braden Holtby blue Capitals shirsey
Clearance price: $13.29
Regular: $34.99
Alex Ovechkin 2022 NHL All-Star Game shirsey
Clearance price: $15.99
Regular: $37.99
Ovi didn’t play in the ASG due to COVID-19, but it’s a decent add at that price.
Alex Ovechkin Fanatics exclusive Funko Pop
Clearance price: $6.99
Regular: $14.99
Capitals 5-Pack 2018 Stanley Cup Finals Champions Puck Set
Clearance price: $64.59
Regular: $89.99
Henrik Lundqvist Capitals shirsey
Clearance price: $11.39
Regular: $31.99
Zdeno Chara Capitals shirsey (Red | Blue)
Clearance price: $12.34
Regular: $31.99
You can see all the Capitals’ clearance items here. And here are the items sorted by lowest price. The sale lasts until midnight tonight.
Use the coupon code NHL25S to get free shipping on orders over $25.
