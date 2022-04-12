Philly gets absolutely flamed: Capitals beat Flyers 9-2

The Washington Capitals took on the Philadelphia Flyers at home on Tuesday as they sought their fourth win in a row. Could they get there or could Philly play spoiler?
Alex Ovechkin kicked things off with a backhand that got behind Carter Hart. TJ Oshie finished off a beautiful passing play to make the lead two. James Van Riemsdyk almost immediately struck on a breakaway to cut that lead in half. Martin Fehervary dangled the lead right back to two before the first period was over.
Lars Eller finished off another great passing play to add to the advantage early in the second. Conor Sheary was left all alone in front of the net and he dangled the goal total to five. Matt Irwin found the endzone for six. Lars Eller, extra point was good. Garnet Hathaway scored the eighth and I’ve run out of cliche ways to describe goals going in. JVR for a random pinball goal. Johan Larsson for nine.
Capitals beat Flyers 9-2!
Oh yeah, we gotta do this.
now hold on one second pic.twitter.com/xnUOCCEtLx
— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) April 13, 2022
rest in peace to Gilbert Gottfried who has probably the best sequence in game show history on Hollywood Squares. if you're not an old hag like me who remembers the rules, both contestants needed his square to secure the 5-square win, but he decided to troll both of them pic.twitter.com/Egzyzygudd
— manny (@mannyfidel) April 12, 2022
The Caps head north of the border next as they’ll make a visit to Toronto to play a Leafs team led by Auston Matthews who apparently scores two goals in every single game he plays these days.
Headline photo courtesy of @dunnbe
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On