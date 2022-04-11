Capitals top Bruins as they win three in a row against playoff contenders: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals had the tough task of playing the Boston Bruins not even 24 hours after getting done beating the Pittsburgh Penguins and they completed that task with another two points. That’s three in a row against future Eastern Conference playoff teams.
Let’s go Caps.
Alex Ovechkin's career monthly totals 🚨
January (127 goals)
February (107 goals)
March (135 goals)
April (100 goals)
October (112 goals)
November (120 goals)
December (113 goals)#NHLStats: https://t.co/55geAWNwnS pic.twitter.com/kwJu7JrY7K
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 10, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
