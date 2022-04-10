Back-to-back successful afternoon matchups against playoff teams: Capitals beat Bruins 4-2

The Washington Capitals were back on the ice less than 24 hours after taking down the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road Saturday. Could they sneak a win over a better rested Boston Bruins squad?
John Carlson opened the scoring in the second before two goals in quick succession from Curtis Lazar and Erik Haula gave the Bruins a mid-game lead. Tom Wilson jammed home a rebound to tie the game at two. Lars Eller threw the puck to the net and it took a wicked deflection to beat Linus Ullmark to give the Caps a third-period lead.
Alex Ovechkin empty netter! Love that.
Capitals beat Bruins 4-2!
IT’S HOCKEY O’CLOCK! #ALLCAPS #LETSGOCAPS .@OvietheBulldog used to let me sleep in for the early games… no longer! Need my breakfast & watch some hockey with Dad! Yesterday’s #VictoryCookies were exceptionally delicious!! So please get me & #CapsPets MOAR TREATS! pic.twitter.com/PjAOQf0OFr
— Saffy Bean (@SaffyBean) April 10, 2022
Hearing he sent every minor leaguer one lucky rock as well. https://t.co/JpNqRDNnR4
— RMNB (@rmnb) April 10, 2022
The Flyers are in town next on Tuesday. They are terrible and playing a bunch of dudes I have never heard of. The Caps should win.
Headline photo courtesy of @pennybacker/RMNB Crasher
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On