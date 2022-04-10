Six different Capitals score goals in takedown of Penguins on the road: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals followed up their great win over the Tampa Bay Lightning with another big two points on the road in Pittsburgh. The boys clad in white found the end zone in their 6-3 victory.
That one felt good. The six different goal scorers included Marcus Johansson, Dmitry Orlov, Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Martin Fehervary.
The Capitals 45 shots today against the Penguins mark the most they've recorded in a regulation game this season.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
