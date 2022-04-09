Alex Ovechkin’s 774th career goal gives him goals against 158 different goaltenders – the fourth-most in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin found the back of the net against the Pittsburgh Penguins for his 44th goal of the season and the 774th of his career. The goal tied the game 3-3 in the second period as the Caps were on an extended five-on-three advantage.

Per Caps PR, the goal on Tristan Jarry was his 158th against a different goaltender which puts him past Ron Francis for the fourth-most goaltenders scored on in NHL history. Ovi now just trails Jaromir Jagr (178), Patrick Marleau (177), and Mark Messier (164) on the all-time list.

The marker was an absolute blast fed to him by John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom. Per NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Ovi had gone seven career games without scoring on Jarry which was tied for the most career games for a netminder without allowing an Ovi goal with Mike Condon and Mathieu Garon.

Alex Ovechkin ties the game 3-3 with a power play goal, his 44th goal of the season. That ties Gordie Howe for the second-most goals in NHL history by a player aged 36 or older in a season. He now just trails Teemu Selanne (48g in 2006-07, aged 36). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 9, 2022

With the assist on the goal, Carlson now has five points in his last two games and has recorded his fourth career season with at least 60 total points.

WSH: PP Goal Alex Ovechkin (44) assists: John Carlson (47), Nicklas Backstrom (22) Goalie Tristan Jarry (PIT 3, WSH 3 – 04:49 2nd) — NHL Goals (@GoalNHL) April 9, 2022

Ovechkin (44) remains fourth in goals this season, trailing Auston Matthews (56), Leon Draisaitl (50), and Chris Kreider (47). Ovi remains set to clinch the 50-goal mark for the ninth time in his career. He’s on pace for exactly 50.