Live blog: Capitals take on Bruins a day after big win against Penguins

The Washington Capitals authored a thrilling 6-3 win over their biggest rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, on Saturday. Now they will try to do it again a day later against the team that ousted them in last year’s postseason, the Boston Bruins.

The Capitals will suit up without second-line center Nicklas Backstrom who is out due to [gestures at everything] “body maintenance” per the team.

Today’s game is big, big, big for both teams (see the standings). Boston is fighting to stay out of the first wild card position in the East, while the Capitals could pull within two points of the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division with one game in hand after today. Passing the Penguins would get the Capitals out of the second wildcard spot where they’d likely match up against the Florida Panthers. So yeah, do that. That’d be good!

Today's game is on TNT, so give yourself a few grace minutes before puck drop to find the channel.

Capitals lines Second-line Eller is the biggest change, with the team without Backy. Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary

Mantha-Eller-Wilson

Johansson-McMichael-Oshie

Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TVR-Schultz Vanceck vs Ullmark

No Pasta or Lindholm for Boston Those are two huge losses. #NHLBruins at #AllCaps warmups underway. Linus Ullmark for Boston. Vitek Vanecek for Washington. No David Pastrnak or Hampus Lindholm for Bruins. No Nicklas Backstrom for Capitals. pic.twitter.com/vLsqfVhjlG — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) April 10, 2022

