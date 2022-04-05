Peter Laviolette tinkers with lines again ahead of Lightning game

The Washington Capitals practiced Tuesday for the second straight day before they’re set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Wednesday night’s game will be the Caps’ first since getting beat up on home ice by the Minnesota Wild 5-1.

After the big loss to the Wild, head coach Peter Laviolette put his forward lines into a blender at Monday’s practice. It looks like he has decided to do that again Tuesday as the team tries to find the right fits among the forward group.

This is how they took rushes at the skate via The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary

Mantha-Backstrom-Wilson

Johansson-Eller-Oshie

Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TVR-Schultz

The revival of the ‘TKO’ line was apparently very short-lived as TJ Oshie and Conor Sheary have flipped spots on the right wing. Sheary returns to a top line that he has skated with for over 123 minutes this season at five-on-five. In those minutes, the Caps have seen 51-percent of the shot attempts, 52.1-percent of the expected goals, 48.8-percent of the scoring chances, and 47.5-percent of the high danger chances. So, a bit of a mixed bag.

The third line of Oshie, Lars Eller, and Marcus Johansson did have one season of full crossover back in 2016-17 but never skated any meaningful time together as a unit.

Johansson and Oshie, however, did share the ice for over 173 minutes at five-on-five and those minutes went poorly. The team saw 56.2-percent of the shot attempts and 52.6-percent of the scoring chances, but only 47.9-percent of the expected goals and 40.2-percent of the high danger chances.

The second and fourth lines as well as the defensive pairings are the same from Monday’s practice. Connor McMichael, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Matt Irwin, and Michal Kempny remain set to be healthy scratches again.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB