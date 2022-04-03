Rested and rusty: Wild beat Caps 5-1

The Washington Capitals, who enjoyed five days of rest before Sunday’s game, got trounced by the Minnesota Wild, who played last night. This game was awful from the first minute.
Speaking of: The Wild scored two goals in the first 100 seconds of the game. The second period was slower, but Joel Eriksson Ek scored his second of the game off a loose puck. Marcus Foligno scored on the first shift of the third period.
Garnet Hathaway tipped in an Alex Ovechkin shot to end the shutout, but it was over. Nicolas Deslauriers got the empty-netter.
here's @JoeBpXp back in action #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/GoRO3lhMBs
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 3, 2022
I don’t want to burn the tape. I want to rub the tape in the team’s face until they learn shame. That’s how petty I am right now. I’m doing the bad dog metaphor.
Anyway. this game sucked. It’s been so long (i.e. one week) since this team has offered a non-yeesh performance. They’ll have two days off, and then they better bring it against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On