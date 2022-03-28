This one did not go as well as the previous three did: Hurricanes beat Capitals 6-1

The Washington Capitals hosted the Carolina Hurricanes as the two teams played for the fourth and final time this season. Could the Caps clinch a season-series sweep or did the Canes send the boys home unhappy?

Derek Stepan and Martin Necas slammed home two quick, easy ones to give the Canes an early first period lead. Tom Wilson cut it in half with an early second period goal just as a power play expired. Sebastian Aho and Brett Pesce responded with two more for the Canes.

Necas scored another. Brady Skjei fluttered the sixth in for Carolina.

Hurricanes beat Capitals 6-1.

Yea, that first period was a bit of a disaster. If I’m going to be entirely honest, I fully expected the Canes to come out and blitz the Caps here. It’s incredibly, incredibly hard to beat a bad NHL team four times in one season and the Canes are battling for the Presidents’ Trophy and aren’t exactly BBFs with the Caps.

How long do you guys think it will be until Rod Brind’Amour just turns into a cartoon smokestack?

just turns into a cartoon smokestack? That call on TJ Oshie is legitimately one of the worst I have ever seen on an NHL rink. I was left speechless after seeing that replay. I really don’t think you could purposefully screw a team harder.

The Caps actually started the second period very well and ended on top of the stats I love to track but I mean that shorthanded goal just completely took the wind out of their sails. It was just not good after that. Vitek Vanecek probably should have had a couple of those goals. Little bit of “cheat” in his game.

I’m struggling to find nice words about Marcus Johansson ‘s second stint so far. He’s kinda just “there” and isn’t doing a whole lot of good. His defense on Aho was just bizarre and that’s where the period went completely in the opposite direction.

‘s second stint so far. He’s kinda just “there” and isn’t doing a whole lot of good. His defense on Aho was just bizarre and that’s where the period went completely in the opposite direction. I thought Connor McMichael was a bright spot yet again as he sticks at center. He probably should have had a couple of assists but Frederik Andersen wasn’t tested enough by the shots that came from his playmaking.

was a bright spot yet again as he sticks at center. He probably should have had a couple of assists but Frederik Andersen wasn’t tested enough by the shots that came from his playmaking. The Capitals in-arena DJs honored Taylor Hawkins’ passing by playing Foo Fighters all night long during the recent Caps-Devils game. Caps Radio also did their own tribute. RIP to one of the truly greatest.

Reaching new peaks in life, thank you @Capitals 😁 Women in hockey night rules pic.twitter.com/8zJu2hJ65V — Nana 🇺🇦🌻 (@NanaGongadze) March 29, 2022

The third was a throwaway in a blowout. Cant take anything of value from that.

Me, Ian, and KP were talking about potential first round playoff matchups on Discord tonight. It’s likely going to be either Carolina or Florida for the Caps. Neither are good options. Who would you prefer though?

Tom Wilson beat the absolute snot out of Brendan Smith. That was about the only highlight from this game.

#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsCanes One of my personal favs this season from @JoeBpXp. A blue suit coat with a gold paisley tie. Please notice @Laughlin18 who complements Joe B's look with a similarly patterned lavender tie. pic.twitter.com/MgJg0Qz3fo — Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 28, 2022

The Caps have a whole bunch of days off until they host the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Let’s hope they come back with a roster that’s all sorts of healthy.

Headline photo courtesy of Hannah Greene