This one did not go as well as the previous three did: Hurricanes beat Capitals 6-1

The Washington Capitals hosted the Carolina Hurricanes as the two teams played for the fourth and final time this season. Could the Caps clinch a season-series sweep or did the Canes send the boys home unhappy?
Derek Stepan and Martin Necas slammed home two quick, easy ones to give the Canes an early first period lead. Tom Wilson cut it in half with an early second period goal just as a power play expired. Sebastian Aho and Brett Pesce responded with two more for the Canes.
Necas scored another. Brady Skjei fluttered the sixth in for Carolina.
Hurricanes beat Capitals 6-1.
Shoutout to all the hockey moms!#ALLCAPS | @FreshVineWine pic.twitter.com/e7KeTKhy5h
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 28, 2022
Reaching new peaks in life, thank you @Capitals 😁 Women in hockey night rules pic.twitter.com/8zJu2hJ65V
— Nana 🇺🇦🌻 (@NanaGongadze) March 29, 2022
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsCanes One of my personal favs this season from @JoeBpXp. A blue suit coat with a gold paisley tie. Please notice @Laughlin18 who complements Joe B's look with a similarly patterned lavender tie. pic.twitter.com/MgJg0Qz3fo
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 28, 2022
The Caps have a whole bunch of days off until they host the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Let’s hope they come back with a roster that’s all sorts of healthy.
Headline photo courtesy of Hannah Greene
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On