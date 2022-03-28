Capitals DJs honored Taylor Hawkins’ passing by playing Foo Fighters all night long during Devils game

The Foo Fighters are one of the biggest rock bands on the planet. Lead singer Dave Grohl grew up in Springfield, VA. The Northern VA town is where Dave first began his musical journey, picking up a guitar at the age of 9. Grohl’s Foo’s have maintained their DC ties since then, most recently opening up Seth Hurwitz’s venue, The Anthem, in 2017.

So after learning of Taylor Hawkins’ death on March 25, Capitals DJs Jordan Greenberg and Ian Spring decided to honor the drummer’s passing the best way they knew how: by playing Foo Fighters all night long during the Capitals-Devils game the day after.

We first learned of the tribute from reader @law_of_tarts who tweeted “The DJ at Capital One Arena is playing all Foo Fighters tonight pregame.”

Later tweets from Greenberg and Spring confirmed what fans were hearing was intentional.

The question isn't if Foo Fighters will be played tonight. The question is how much. Right, @JSGreenberg78? #ALLCAPS — Ian Spring (@ianspring) March 26, 2022

All the Foo's tonight. — Jordan Greenberg (@JSGreenberg78) March 26, 2022

Not only did the DJs play FF during warmies, they started the game with Pretender at puck drop and continued mixing in songs during breaks in play throughout the night.

By Greenberg’s count, the DJs had played 12 songs by the Foo Fighters through 9:10 PM.

During a break in play, Greenburg, a notorious WWE fan, also played Triple H’s The Game theme to honor the wrestler’s recent retirement.

While on tour, Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Columbia, on Friday.

Headline photo from a Foo’s show at the 9:30 Club: @kuzybecackling/Instagram