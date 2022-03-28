Capitals re-sign Mike Vecchione to one-year, two-way contract

The Washington Capitals re-signed 29-year-old forward Mike Vecchione to a one-year, two way contract on Monday. The deal is worth $750k in the NHL and $275k in the AHL.

Vecchione made his Capitals debut on March 18, 2022, against the Carolina Hurricanes, posting three shots on goal in 5:06 of ice time.

The game marked Vecchione’s third in the NHL and first since the 2016-17 season when he played two total for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The journeyman forward has been very effective with the Hershey Bears this season, posting 38 points (13g, 25a) in 46 games. His 25 assists lead all Bears players.

In 257 career AHL games, Vecchione has recorded 162 points (73g, 89a).

