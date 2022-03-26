No. 772: Alex Ovechkin scores game-winning goal against Devils, trails Gordie Howe by 29

Alex Ovechkin has goals in six of his last seven games and 10 of his last 12 after finding the twine again against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday.

Ovechkin’s 42nd goal of the season was the 772nd of his career. Ovi now trails Gordie Howe (801) by 29 and Wayne Gretzky (894) by 122 on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Ovi scored his 283rd career power-play goal (most of all-time) after Evgeny Kuznetsov found him back door. The Capitals captain easily one-timed the puck past Devils goaltender Nico Daws.

OVI MAKES IT FOUR SOMEBODY CALL A DOCTOR pic.twitter.com/cIcuy0hg4t — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 27, 2022

Kuznetsov, who is now on a 12-game point streak, and Nicklas Backstrom both assisted on the goal.

During the Capitals’ weekend back-to-back against the Sabres and Devils, Ovechkin scored goal number 771 and the game-winning shootout goal on Friday and the game-winning goal Saturday.

Per the Capitals PR, the goal was Ovechkin’s 121st career game-winner, tying him with Gordie Howe for the second-most in NHL history. Ovechkin also tied Jari Kurri (1,398) for the 21st most points in NHL history. He is now two why of 1,400 on his career.

NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti reports that Daws is the 157th different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his career. Ovi tied Ron Francis (157) for fourth all-time in the category. Only Jaromir Jagr (178), Patrick Marleau (177), and Mark Messier (164) have more.

Ovechkin (42) remains fourth in goals this season, trailing Auston Matthews (47), Leon Draisaitl (44), and Chris Kreider (44). Ovi remains set to eclipse the 50-goal mark for the ninth time in his career. He’s on pace for 52 goals.

It’s worth noting, Nicklas Backstrom was set to be credited with the game-winning goal until the Devils made it 4-3 late with their goalie pulled.