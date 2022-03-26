The raining apples game: Caps beat Devils 4-3 🍎

The Washington Capitals (mature but tired) narrowly defeated the New Jersey Devils (spry and rested) on home ice on Saturday night. An otherwise mundane game was elevated to classic status thanks to a
game-winning pivotal goal from the man of the night, Nicklas Backstrom, and the apple-raining celebration that followed.
After a scoreless first period in which the score was 0-0 despite me calling it scoreless, Jack Hughes scored early in the second period, a dart just under the crossbar. Tom Wilson tied it up after a nice setup pass from Conor Sheary, but Damon Severson threaded the needle for a controversial go-ahead goal before the second intermission.
On a delayed penalty early in the third period, Connor McMichael recorded his ninth goal of the season, a layup after a lovely passing sequence. The man of the night, Nicky Backstrom, wristed the go-ahead goal in the third period, triggering an apple-toss bonanza. Alex Ovechkin added an interesting power-play goal for his 42nd. The Devils got one back in garbage time, but Washington held on for the win.
Caps win 4-3.
Congrats Backy!! #N1KY https://t.co/h3nQRg5H8K
— Carl Hagelin (@CarlHagelin) March 27, 2022
Hell yeah, Zam-Zam time!!! pic.twitter.com/1Wj6mGn1h3
— ✨🌸 Rachel 🌸✨ (@kat326) March 27, 2022
Judging by the colors, there's a very real chance that @JoeBpXp will wreak havoc in Gotham City after tonight's game. #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/w1Tonvy5rU
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) March 26, 2022
That’s the cool thing about hockey. This game was pretty dreary, and the Caps played pretty badly in it. But then one play elevated it, and now we’ll remember it forever.
“Do you remember the apple game?”
“Yeah! That was the best.”
Yeah, it really was.
One day off and then it’s a very tough home game against the Carolina Hurricanes, the team most likely to join the Beltway convoy.
