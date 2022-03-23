Johan Larsson skates with Capitals for first time in non-contact jersey

The Washington Capitals practiced Wednesday after taking a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on home ice the day prior.

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, taking the ice for the first time since being traded to DC at Monday’s deadline was Johan Larsson. The Swedish forward donned a non-contact jersey as he continues to recover from sports hernia surgery.

Larsson has 15 points in 29 games this season which would put him on pace for over 40 points playing a full 82-game slate. Joining him on the ice in non-contact jerseys were TJ Oshie and Nic Dowd. Oshie took full line rushes at Tuesday’s morning skate but did not dress against the Blues.

“I would anticipate right around a week of team practice before he can play,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said of Larsson’s health status. “And that could vary a little earlier, a little later.”

Larsson missed the last 19 games for the Coyotes before being dealt to the Caps.

