Johan Larsson reportedly leaves Capitals as unrestricted free agent for Penguins

The Washington Capitals identified Johan Larssson as a player they’d be interested in keeping after the Swede was tremendous in a 14-game cameo with the team after the trade deadline. But it looks like the two sides could not come to a deal.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the defensive forward appears headed to the Capitals’ biggest rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NO, JOHAN. NOT THE PENS.

Further confirming Friedman’s report was the actions the Capitals later in the day. The team re-signed Marcus Johansson to a one-year deal and traded for Connor Brown.

At the time of publishing, the Penguins had not officially announced the signing.

Larsson is one of the best defensive forwards in the NHL and fit in perfectly with the Capitals’ shutdown fourth line of Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway.

In 14 games with the Capitals, Larsson posted a 55.4 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage and a 58.9 5-on-5 expected goal percentage. And he posted these numbers despite playing in a defensive posture and routinely playing against opposing teams’ best players.

In Larsson’s month-long sample, where he filled in for Carl Hagelin, he proved to push the checking-line to the next level.

Ultimately, Hagelin’s short and longterm future may have been what made Larsson a luxury the Capitals could not afford. Hagelin will have a doctor’s appointment in August that will help him fully understand his recovery from eye surgery and if he can play next season. Hagelin is going into the final year of a four-year, $11.5 million deal where he has a cap hit of $2.75 million.