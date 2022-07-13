Capitals acquire Connor Brown from Ottawa for 2024 second-round pick

The Washington Capitals got a new goalie duo, signed some depth defensemen. Now they’re looking to address some needs in their forward ranks.
Wednesday evening, as activity began to slow on free agency day, the Capitals worked a trade with the Ottawa Senators to bring forward Connor Brown to DC. The Caps are giving up a 2024 second-round pick in the deal.
The move shores up the Capitals’ penalty killing and also works as a short-term replacement for Tom Wilson in the top six. Brown can play on both wings.
The move was first reported by Bob McKenzie.
WSH sending a 2nd round pick in 2024 to OTT for Connor Brown.
— Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 13, 2022
Brown, a 28-year-old, Ontario native, played at all strengths for Ottawa and is a multi-time 20-goal scorer. He finished top ten in the league in shorthanded points last season with four. He spent three seasons in Ottawa after being dealt there by the Toronto Maple Leafs in July of 2019.
Connor Brown, acquired by WSH, is a useful top six winger who's strong at carrying and passing the puck. He's also dangerous short-handed, although his team does tend to give up extra chances against as a result. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/TB5817dNTb
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 13, 2022
Brown once led an Erie Otters team in scoring that also had Connor McDavid and Andre Burakovsky on it.
Brown is going into the final season of three-year, $10.8 million contract that pays him $3.6 million per season. He will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.
Not only is Brown a good hockey player, he has an adorable dog named Tucker.
And he also has good taste in Instagram accounts (this was before the trade!!). Follow him here.
Suddenly a huge fan of this Connor Brown trade pic.twitter.com/4eJN9FmHXo
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) July 13, 2022
Welcome to DC, Connor!
NEWS | The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Connor Brown from the Ottawa Senators for Washington's second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. #ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 13, 2022
Here’s the Capitals’ press release:
Capitals Acquire Connor Brown from Ottawa for Second-Round Pick
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Connor Brown from the Ottawa Senators for Washington’s second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
Brown, 28, recorded 39 points (10g, 29a) in 64 games with Ottawa in 2021-22. The 6’0”, 181-pound forward established a single-season career high in assists last season and ranked fourth on the team in assists and fifth in points. In addition, Brown led Ottawa in takeaways (51) and shorthanded time on ice (168:29) among forwards. Brown has averaged 2:46 of shorthanded ice time per game for the past two seasons, which ranks first in the NHL among forwards.
During the 2020-21 season, Brown appeared in all 56 games for Ottawa, recording 35 points (21g, 14a). Brown’s 21 goals led the Senators, and his five shorthanded goals led the NHL. Brown recorded a career-high 43 points (16g, 27a) in 2019-20, his first season in Ottawa. During his three seasons with the Senators, Brown ranked third on the team in goals (47) and assists (70) and second in points (117).
The Toronto, Ontario native spent four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, appearing in all 82 games for three consecutive seasons from 2016-17 to 2018-19. With Toronto, Brown recorded five points (1g, 4a) in 20 playoff games.
In 444 career NHL games with Toronto and Ottawa, Brown has recorded 216 points (90g, 136a).
Internationally, Brown helped lead Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 World Championships, recording a tournament-high 16 points (2g, 14a) in 10 games.
Brown was drafted by Toronto in the sixth round (156th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On