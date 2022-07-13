Capitals acquire Connor Brown from Ottawa for 2024 second-round pick

The Washington Capitals got a new goalie duo, signed some depth defensemen. Now they’re looking to address some needs in their forward ranks.

Wednesday evening, as activity began to slow on free agency day, the Capitals worked a trade with the Ottawa Senators to bring forward Connor Brown to DC. The Caps are giving up a 2024 second-round pick in the deal.

The move shores up the Capitals’ penalty killing and also works as a short-term replacement for Tom Wilson in the top six. Brown can play on both wings.

The move was first reported by Bob McKenzie.

WSH sending a 2nd round pick in 2024 to OTT for Connor Brown. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 13, 2022

Brown, a 28-year-old, Ontario native, played at all strengths for Ottawa and is a multi-time 20-goal scorer. He finished top ten in the league in shorthanded points last season with four. He spent three seasons in Ottawa after being dealt there by the Toronto Maple Leafs in July of 2019.

Connor Brown, acquired by WSH, is a useful top six winger who's strong at carrying and passing the puck. He's also dangerous short-handed, although his team does tend to give up extra chances against as a result. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/TB5817dNTb — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 13, 2022

Brown once led an Erie Otters team in scoring that also had Connor McDavid and Andre Burakovsky on it.

Brown is going into the final season of three-year, $10.8 million contract that pays him $3.6 million per season. He will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

Not only is Brown a good hockey player, he has an adorable dog named Tucker.

And he also has good taste in Instagram accounts (this was before the trade!!). Follow him here.

Suddenly a huge fan of this Connor Brown trade pic.twitter.com/4eJN9FmHXo — Ian Oland (@ianoland) July 13, 2022

Welcome to DC, Connor!

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Connor Brown from the Ottawa Senators for Washington's second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. #ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 13, 2022

