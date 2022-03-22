Live blog: Capitals play Blues, Marcus Johansson makes re-debut with team

Marcus Johansson is back and is making his re-debut against the St. Louis Blues.
#FirstLineMojo will skate with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin on the first line.
Vitek Vanecek, who Brian MacLellan has tasked with leading the Capitals into the playoffs, will start once again.
He’s back
This is so cold.
Ron Francis on acquiring Daniel Sprong in the Marcus Johansson trade: ‘That was a player they wanted to give back to us’
Capitals lines
Oshie, Dowd, and van Riemsdyk are all out. Matt Irwin is playing RW on the third line so expect that trio not to play much.
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Johansson
Mantha-Backstrom-Wilson
Sheary-McMichael-
AJF-Eller-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Kempny-Schultz
Irwin
Vanecek
