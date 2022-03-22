Live blog: Capitals play Blues, Marcus Johansson makes re-debut with team

Marcus Johansson is back and is making his re-debut against the St. Louis Blues.

#FirstLineMojo will skate with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin on the first line.

Vitek Vanecek, who Brian MacLellan has tasked with leading the Capitals into the playoffs, will start once again.

He’s back welcome home pic.twitter.com/fiaionBXFH — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 22, 2022

Capitals lines Oshie, Dowd, and van Riemsdyk are all out. Matt Irwin is playing RW on the third line so expect that trio not to play much. Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Johansson

Mantha-Backstrom-Wilson

Sheary-McMichael-

AJF-Eller-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Kempny-Schultz

Irwin Vanecek

