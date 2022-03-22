Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Capitals play Blues, Marcus Johansson makes re-debut with team

Live blog: Capitals play Blues, Marcus Johansson makes re-debut with team

By Ian Oland

March 22, 2022 7:00 pm

Marcus Johansson is back and is making his re-debut against the St. Louis Blues.

#FirstLineMojo will skate with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin on the first line.

Vitek Vanecek, who Brian MacLellan has tasked with leading the Capitals into the playoffs, will start once again.

He’s back

Capitals lines

Oshie, Dowd, and van Riemsdyk are all out. Matt Irwin is playing RW on the third line so expect that trio not to play much.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Johansson
Mantha-Backstrom-Wilson
Sheary-McMichael-
AJF-Eller-Hathaway

Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Kempny-Schultz
Irwin

Vanecek

