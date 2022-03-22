Blues beat Capitals 5-2 in Marcus Johansson’s return

The Washington Capitals did not play their best game of the season against the St Louis Blues. The Caps lost track of the game in the second period and never caught up.
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored first, getting perhaps a favorable deflection off Colton Parayko’s stick. Brandon Saad returned fire, carving up defenders Orlov and Carlson on his way. Anthony Mantha set up Tom Wilson for a rush goal, but Ryan O’Reilly found a rebound on the power play to tie it up after one period.
The Blues dominated the second period and were rewarded for it with two goals — one from ex-Cap Nathan Walker and another from Brayden Schenn. The Blues added an empty-netter with thirty seconds left in rego.
Caps lose 5-2.
Eh, can’t win ’em all. If the Caps had Oshie and TVR in action, I don’t think the Blues would have run roughshod over ’em.
Sabres on Friday. See you there.
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong
