With his goal against Carolina, Alex Ovechkin became the highest scoring left winger in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin’s game-tying goal in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes was historic and not just because it was his 769th career goal bringing him within 32 of second place Gordie Howe.

The goal was also Ovechkin’s 1,395th point of his career passing Luc Robitaille for the 22nd most points in NHL history.

Ovechkin is now the highest-scoring left wing in NHL history.

Emphasis added because that’s incredible.

Tying it at 3 in the 3rd period prior to logging the shootout winner in his @Capitals 4-3 downing of the Hurricanes Friday night, Alex Ovechkin (just 2 games after moving into 3rd all-time in career goals) now sits atop this list of the highest scoring left wingers in NHL history pic.twitter.com/vm171pbhg5 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 19, 2022

Ovechkin scored the historic point on Antti Raanta as “Ovi” chants rained down from the PNC Arena crowd.

At age 36 and with four years remaining on his five-year extension, Ovechkin is already the all-time leader in power-play goals and overtime game-winning goals.

It appears a whole lot more records will fall before he’s done.