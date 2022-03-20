Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers make big moves before Monday’s trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline is on Monday afternoon, but we all talked and decided to wrap the whole thing up before dinnertime on Sunday. A handful of big trades have been made this weekend, and most of them have improved eastern-conference teams that Washington may meet in the playoffs.
A quick rundown for your early afternoon.
The Anaheim Ducks have only a two percent chance of making the playoffs according to HockeyViz, so they parted with the big 28-year-old. The Ducks are retaining half the $5.2 million cap hit, but it’s costing Boston some good picks (a first in 2022, a second in 2023, and a second in 2024).
I like Lindholm a lot, though everyone who is paying closer attention than me says he has fallen off this season.
On Sunday, the Bruins announced an eight-year deal with Lindholm, paying $6.5 million per season, which is a lot.
Giroux, 34, will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The Flyers subconsciously aware that they are a bazillion miles from Cup contention, so they sent him to an already very good Florida team. Word on the street is the Panthers were the only team Giroux would allow himself to be traded (as is his right: he has a no-move clause), so Philly did not get much back overall. They got 23-year-old forward Owen Tippett, and a first- and third-round pick in coming years. There’s more, but it’s complex and tedious, so check out NHL.com’s story for all the boring entrails.
Adding Giroux to an already scary team makes the Panthers officially Radagon of the Golden Order level scary.
