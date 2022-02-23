Report: Filip Forsberg actively being shopped by Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators are actively shopping star forward Filip Forsberg. Forsberg, once a Capitals first-round draft pick, is the Predators leading goalscorer with 26 goals in 38 games.

The news was reported by Andy Strickland, the St. Louis Blues’ rinkside reporter for Bally Sports Midwest.

Hearing the #Preds are actively shopping superstar Filip Forsberg. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) February 24, 2022

Nashville currently sits in the first wildcard playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Forsberg is currently in his tenth season with the Predators since being acquired from the Caps in the infamous Martin Erat deal. Filip is a multi-time 30 goal-scoring winger and is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

GM David Poile likely has concerns about re-signing Forsberg to a long-term extension due to the dollar value he would request and the age profile of their team. The team could also just be doing their due diligence in case they fall out of the playoff race in the near future.

If Forsberg is truly available, he should bring boatloads of interest from playoff contenders around the league, potentially even from the Caps who reportedly are searching for top-six forward before this year’s March 21 trade deadline.

Headline photo: Chris Gordon/RMNB