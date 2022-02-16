Friedman: Capitals looking for forwards on trade market

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman recently spoke about the Washington Capitals and Vancouver Canucks being potential trade partners.

The NHL insider elaborated slightly on that discussion with his latest 32 Thoughts column.

Friedman writes:

Washington’s looking for forwards. They’re going to be eying at the Pacific Northwest. Several potential matches in Seattle and Vancouver.

Washington’s need for forward depth partially comes from the uncertainty surrounding the recovery times for both TJ Oshie and Anthony Mantha. The two top-six forwards have only just started skating as they both work their way back from shoulder injuries.

The team is also only nineteenth in goals per game (2.78) since the start of 2022 after being fifth in the league (3.45) during the 2021 portion of the schedule. They also only have the 28th best power-play unit in the league.

The Kraken is the new name added into the mix by Friedman as they have struggled in their inaugural season, posting a 16-29-4 record good for last in the Pacific Division. To better set themselves up for the future, the Kraken may look to be sellers at the deadline and offload some of the talent they acquired in last July’s expansion draft.

Notable Kraken forwards that could fit the Capitals needs include Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, and Joonas Donskoi. Perhaps there could even be a reunion with Marcus Johansson.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB