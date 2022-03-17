Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Capitals hit the road to take on Blue Jackets

Live blog: Capitals hit the road to take on Blue Jackets

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

March 17, 2022 7:07 pm

The Washington Capitals are back on the ice Thursday to play their first game of a back-to-back series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Friday they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

The Capitals will role with the same lines they went with against the Islanders on Tuesday.

Vitek Vanecek will get the start.

The game is airing live locally on NBC Sports Washington. Here are today’s Daily Deals.

These Alex Ovechkin mic’d up/behind-the-scenes videos are absolutely worth your time.

Alex Ovechkin was mic’d up during the game he scored his milestone 767th goal

Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Caps lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
10-Sprong, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Vanecek vs. Korpisalo

Anthony Mantha scores on the breakaway. 1-0 WSH.

What a setup by TJ Oshie.

Anthony Mantha again. But this one is more luck than skill. 2-0 WSH.

Off the CBJ defenseman, the end boards, Korpisalo, AND in. It’s the luck of the French Canadian man or something. Mantha now has four goals in his last five games.

Tonight’s fan of the game.

No contest.

It’s now officially a Marty Party. 3-0 WSH.

CBJ pulled Korpisalo for Elvis after this one.

Bjorkstrand narrows WSH’s lead to 3-1 on a great passing play.

No. 768 for Ovi! 4-1 WSH.

Patrik Laine gets CBJ one back. 4-2 WSH.

Connor McMichael gets the Caps back their three-goal lead. 5-2 WSH.

Dean Kukan with the Dang It.

Conor Sheary scores an empty netter with 12:39 remaining. 6-2 WSH.

Evgeny Kuznetsov picks the top corner on a 4-on-3. 7-2 WSH.

It’s Kuzy’s 20th of the season.

Comment below. Refresh this article a bunch. We’ll be updating it live throughout the game.

, ,