Live blog: Capitals hit the road to take on Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals are back on the ice Thursday to play their first game of a back-to-back series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Friday they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.
The Capitals will role with the same lines they went with against the Islanders on Tuesday.
Vitek Vanecek will get the start.
These Alex Ovechkin mic’d up/behind-the-scenes videos are absolutely worth your time.
Alex Ovechkin was mic’d up during the game he scored his milestone 767th goal
Happy St. Patrick’s Day
happyyyy #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/rhTMAuZZaL
— Biscuit (@CapsPup) March 17, 2022
Caps lines
Via @VogsCaps:
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
10-Sprong, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Vanecek vs. Korpisalo
Anthony Mantha scores on the breakaway. 1-0 WSH.
What a setup by TJ Oshie.
ANTHONY MANTHONY IS ON 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TwiJPF5VHe
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 17, 2022
Anthony Mantha again. But this one is more luck than skill. 2-0 WSH.
Off the CBJ defenseman, the end boards, Korpisalo, AND in. It’s the luck of the French Canadian man or something. Mantha now has four goals in his last five games.
A little bit of this, a little bit of that…
Mantha 2, Blue Jackets 0! pic.twitter.com/rdwWRVyn3V
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 17, 2022
Tonight’s fan of the game.
No contest.
Captain America, but he's from Columbus and fell into a human-sized bucket of green paint https://t.co/Odgmtn97Bh
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 17, 2022
It’s now officially a Marty Party. 3-0 WSH.
CBJ pulled Korpisalo for Elvis after this one.
I. Am. Speed.
FEHERVARY MAKES IT 3-0 @Capitals!! pic.twitter.com/XQGsP7n3Yz
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 18, 2022
Bjorkstrand narrows WSH’s lead to 3-1 on a great passing play.
The 🇨🇿 ➡️ 🇩🇰 connection pic.twitter.com/PA9jLqqhfN
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 18, 2022
No. 768 for Ovi! 4-1 WSH.
MOARRRRRRR!!! pic.twitter.com/KfmrhPK3qU
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 18, 2022
Patrik Laine gets CBJ one back. 4-2 WSH.
And that might be huge as the Blue Jackets get one just 1:47 into the third to make it a 4-2 game.
It's Patrik Laine who tips Zach Werenski's shot past Vanecek. Patty so hot with his 18th goal in 22 games. He's now the team leader with 24 on the year. #CBJ
— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 18, 2022
Connor McMichael gets the Caps back their three-goal lead. 5-2 WSH.
Dean Kukan with the Dang It.
Whoopsie 😌 pic.twitter.com/xn9UQHp2iF
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 18, 2022
Conor Sheary scores an empty netter with 12:39 remaining. 6-2 WSH.
It’s a bold strategy, Cotton, let’s see if it pays off for ‘em… pic.twitter.com/A13DWeeBRh
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 18, 2022
Evgeny Kuznetsov picks the top corner on a 4-on-3. 7-2 WSH.
It’s Kuzy’s 20th of the season.
