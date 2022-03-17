Alex Ovechkin was mic’d up during the game he scored his milestone 767th goal

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored career goal number 767 on Tuesday against the New York Islanders. The goal made Ovi the new third-highest goal scorer in NHL history as he leaped above the legendary Jaromir Jagr.

The Capitals mic’d Ovi up for the game. Not only did they catch the historic goal and its ensuing celebration, but everything else in-between.

We learn, as we already assumed, that Ovechkin is an extremely intense hockey player. Ovi is like a coach on the ice (“MARTY!!”), helping with strategy and giving his teammates encouragement both from the bench and on the ice. Ovechkin celebrates his teammates’ goals more than his own.

The video reveals that Anthony Mantha’s nickname is Mojo (which is extremely confusing because that was fans’ nickname for Marcus Johansson) and Blaine Forsythe’s is “Foz.” Ovi is also a bit of a curser, you guys!

The most notable part of the video comes when Ovechkin scores his milestone goal with 4:58 remaining in the third period.

According to Ovi himself, the play was not supposed to go that way. Ovechkin instructs MARTY, rookie defenseman Martin Fehervary, about a set play off the offensive zone faceoff.

“Marty, I give it to you over there. I give it to you over there one-timer,” Ovechkin says.

Ovi does the exact opposite. Ovechkin takes Evgeny Kuznetsov’s instead fires the puck past Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov himself.

After the puck goes in, Ovechkin dances on the ice and you can hear the sound of his chains jingling under his jersey. Then…the screaming starts.

Defenseman John Carlson interrupts the loud noises with the first audible actual word. “BABE,” he screams. Evgeny Kuznetsov then joins the mob and the chaotic hug of hockey humanity begins jumping in unison, chanting “HEY HEY HEY HEY”.

Afterward, Ovechkin walks overtop everyone’s feet on the bench to hand the milestone stick that he scored with to equipment manager Brock Myles. Then he walks down the entirety of the bench again.

“Boys! Boys! Boys! Boys!” Ovechkin yells trying to avoid stepping on his teammates’ feet.

The video concludes with the team at the end of the game tapping their sticks on the ice for Ovechkin at center ice. Ovi is clearly embarrassed by this team’s individual salute of him.

The Capitals published another video inside the locker room. There Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette officially announced Ovechkin’s accomplishment to the team.

“WOWWWW!” John Carlson can be heard yelling in the background.

The team stands and gives Ovechkin a standing ovation. Ovi joins in on the clapping.

Laviolette stares at Ovechkin. “Speech?” Ovi asks.

“Yeah!” Laviolette says smiling.

“Obviously, fellas, this time of year is hard time for all of us,” Ovechkin said. “The atmosphere that you give to me, my teammates, it’s huge. Thank you, guys. Thank you to all the previous teammates. Coaches. [Without you I’d never] accomplish this huge accomplishment. Thanks!”

