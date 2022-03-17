Lights out in Lumbus: Caps beat Blue Jackets by a lot

With 12 minutes left in Thursday’s game, the Columbus Blue Jackets pulled their goalie in an act of desperation. Conor Sheary scored almost instantly, cementing a confident win for the Washington Capitals.
Anthony Mantha scored twice in the first period, set up for one by TJ Oshie and getting the second thanks to a lucky bounce off goalie Joonas Korpisalo’s skate. Marty Fehervary exploited a bad line change to make it 3-0 in the second period, but the Jackets struck back with a one-touch goal by Bjorkstrand. Alex Ovechkin scored his 38th of the season with a one-timer on the power play, then Patrik Laine had an unreal deflection early in the third. Connor McMichael got a break in the third period, getting credit for Columbus’s own-goal.
Columbus pulled the goalie with almost thirteen minutes left, so Conor Sheary scored an empty-netter basically immediately. Evgeny Kuznetsov got a power-play goal later in the third period.
Caps win 7-2.
Yup. It’s a Bailamos game.
We sorta watched Columbus’s season end tonight. They’ve gotta be like one percent to make the playoffs now.
Anyway, no time to gloat. The Caps have a very very tough game in Raleigh on Friday. And it looks like they’ll be down one player for it. Sorry for ending on a bummer note.
