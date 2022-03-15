Home / News / Live blog: Capitals play the Islanders on Military Night, Ovi goes for third on goals list

Live blog: Capitals play the Islanders on Military Night, Ovi goes for third on goals list

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

March 15, 2022 7:10 pm

The Washington Capitals are back at Capital One Arena for a short pitstop at home before hitting the road for two games later this week. The Capitals are hosting the New York Islanders for Military Night.

The game will mark Alex Ovechkin’s third opportunity to try and overtake Jaromir Jagr for third all-time on the NHL’s goals list. Stuck on 766 goals, Ovechkin will try to score the milestone goal on fellow Russian Semyon Varlamov. Pregame, Barry Trotz predicted Ovechkin would eventually overtake Wayne Gretzky’s goals record, explaining succinctly that he would do so because “Russian machine never breaks.”

Tonight’s game marks the first time Zdeno Chara has returned as a visiting player since leaving the Capitals over the offseason.

Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington. PS, check out today’s Daily Deals.

Capitals lines

Via the legend @VogsCaps

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
10-Sprong, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Vanecek vs. Varlamov.

A look at the military night jerseys

Anthony Mantha gives the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

Brock Nelson ties it up 1-1.

The Capitals challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but it was ruled a good goal.

Ovi goal counter

Learn more about it here.

Washington Capitals install Alex Ovechkin goal counter at Capital One Arena

Kyle Palmieri scores after Brock Nelson burns John Carlson. 2-1 Isles.

Dmitry Orlov finds AJF for his first NHL goal.

Ovi passes Jagr!

No. 767: Alex Ovechkin passes Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list

Isles tie, force OT

Capitals win in the 8th round of the shootout

Read the RMNB recap

Capitals finish off a lengthy shootout to win on Ovi’s big day: Capitals beat Islanders 4-3 (SO)

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.

, , ,