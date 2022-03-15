Live blog: Capitals play the Islanders on Military Night, Ovi goes for third on goals list

The Washington Capitals are back at Capital One Arena for a short pitstop at home before hitting the road for two games later this week. The Capitals are hosting the New York Islanders for Military Night.

The game will mark Alex Ovechkin’s third opportunity to try and overtake Jaromir Jagr for third all-time on the NHL’s goals list. Stuck on 766 goals, Ovechkin will try to score the milestone goal on fellow Russian Semyon Varlamov. Pregame, Barry Trotz predicted Ovechkin would eventually overtake Wayne Gretzky’s goals record, explaining succinctly that he would do so because “Russian machine never breaks.”

Tonight’s game marks the first time Zdeno Chara has returned as a visiting player since leaving the Capitals over the offseason.

Capitals lines Via the legend @VogsCaps 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

10-Sprong, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson

45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Vanecek vs. Varlamov.

Anthony Mantha gives the Capitals a 1-0 lead. Mo of this, please pic.twitter.com/8z2ZDuMxvl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 15, 2022

Brock Nelson ties it up 1-1. The Capitals challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but it was ruled a good goal. NELLLLLSOOOOONNN pic.twitter.com/OaKazmxAk3 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 16, 2022

Kyle Palmieri scores after Brock Nelson burns John Carlson. 2-1 Isles. 12 makes the play. 21 finishes it off and gets the goal. pic.twitter.com/NHVBlZLkPs — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 16, 2022

Dmitry Orlov finds AJF for his first NHL goal. Oh my lanta Dima and Axel 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSkJKsQr3t — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 16, 2022

Isles tie, force OT

Capitals win in the 8th round of the shootout On the night when @ovi8 made history, there was a lot of pressure on Vitek Vanecek to preserve the win. He did just that with this save in the S/O: pic.twitter.com/tod9r5Ct42 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 16, 2022

