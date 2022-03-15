Capitals finish off a lengthy shootout to win on Ovi’s big day: Capitals beat Islanders 4-3 (SO)

The Washington Capitals and New York Islanders did battle in DC for the first time this season. Could the Caps make Zdeno Chara’s first return to the DMV a poor one?
Anthony Mantha found a hole in Semyon Varlamov and poked home the game’s opening tally. Brock Nelson tied the game after a terrible bounce in front of Dmitry Orlov. Kyle Palmieri was the beneficiary of some great moves from Josh Bailey to give the Isles the lead.
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby’s first NHL goal ties the game! Alex Ovechkin gets number 767, third place! Anders Lee tied the game with two minutes remaining. Nada in overtime so we headed to the shootout.
Capitals beat Islanders 4-3!
The Caps hit the road again for their next one but they aren’t going too far as they’ll trek to Columbus to take on Patrik Laine and the Blue Jackets.
