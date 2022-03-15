Capitals finish off a lengthy shootout to win on Ovi’s big day: Capitals beat Islanders 4-3 (SO)

The Washington Capitals and New York Islanders did battle in DC for the first time this season. Could the Caps make Zdeno Chara’s first return to the DMV a poor one?

Anthony Mantha found a hole in Semyon Varlamov and poked home the game’s opening tally. Brock Nelson tied the game after a terrible bounce in front of Dmitry Orlov. Kyle Palmieri was the beneficiary of some great moves from Josh Bailey to give the Isles the lead.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby’s first NHL goal ties the game! Alex Ovechkin gets number 767, third place! Anders Lee tied the game with two minutes remaining. Nada in overtime so we headed to the shootout.

Kuznetsov did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Beauvillier did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Backstrom did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Wahlstrom did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Oshie put the biscuit in the basket

Palmieri put the biscuit in the basket

Sprong did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Barzal did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Ovechkin did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Bailey did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Carlson did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Dobson did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

van Riemsdyk did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Nelson did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Mantha put the biscuit in the basket

Lee did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Capitals beat Islanders 4-3!

The Isles may have won the shot battle in the first but they shoot the puck seemingly every time they touch it. The Caps had the clear advantage in actual scoring chances (5 to 1 in high danger chances) and came out of the first twenty minutes with a lead. Semyon Varlamov was annoyingly great for New York in net.

Anthony Mantha now with a couple of goals in his past four games. It would be really nice to see him hit a purple patch here and just start filling up the net. We know he’s capable of goals in bunches.

a v important convo on axel's flow pic.twitter.com/2MDcYfw77q — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 15, 2022

I felt like the Caps were on the better end of the chances again in the second but Varlamov was great again and they couldn’t buy a single call from anyone wearing stripes. Just absolutely no puck luck unless the play is offside apparently.

For my money that was goaltender interference on Anders Lee in front of Vitek Vanecek if Lee does actually make contact with Vitek’s skate. It was surely more contact than whatever this bogus call was on Nic Dowd. Flip a coin with this league. Their officials are never anything but inconsistent.

The Caps have installed an Alex Ovechkin goal counter at the arena and as someone who avoids jinx behavior like the plague, this is a terrible day for me. Great day for Peter though.

Referees officiate every single game against the Islanders like the rulebook doesn’t exist and that literally only benefits the boring style Barry Trotz loves. It’s infuriating.

He has done it! Third all-time in goals for Alex Ovechkin.

Refs decided they weren't giving the Caps a power play in this game very early on. I just love when the officiating standard changes game by game.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby finally has his first NHL goal and it came off of an absolutely gorgeous rush up the ice from Dmitry Orlov. Big time congrats to AJF!

Varly was unreal but Vanecek even better in the shootout. Well done.

The Caps hit the road again for their next one but they aren’t going too far as they’ll trek to Columbus to take on Patrik Laine and the Blue Jackets.

Headline photo courtesy of @CamaroWRX