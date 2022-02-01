Nic Dowd deflection goal ruled down due to ‘significant presence in the crease’

Nic Dowd scored a breakaway shorthanded goal in the first period and appeared to register a rare multi-goal game in the second after deflecting a Garnet Hathaway shot from the point past Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry.

Jarry, however, complained to officials after the goal. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan challenged and the goal was eventally overturned.

The surprise ruling sent Peter Laviolette into a raging meltdown on the Capitals bench.

Yeah, uh, I’m barely seeing any contact there, pals.

The NHL Situation Center later announced why the goal was struck down. It claimed Dowd “had a significant presence in the crease.”

Challenge Initiated by: Pittsburgh Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Washington Explanation: Video review determined Washington’s Nic Dowd had a significant presence in the crease which impaired goaltender Tristan Jarry’s ability to play his position prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.

“Two millimeters is significant,” NBC Sports Washington’s Alan May sarcastically remarked at intermission. “I’m surprised it went that way.”

Yeah, this is a strange one.

