Report: Capitals could be a potential suitor for Canucks forward Brock Boeser

The Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime Friday night. During Sportsnet’s pregame show, talk centered around what the Canucks might do at the trade deadline.

Sportsnet hockey insider Jeff Marek named the Capitals as a possible suitor for Canucks forward Brock Boeser. He also mentioned the Los Angeles Kings as a possible fit for the talented winger.

Marek on SN says Brock Boeser will likely go to a team that does not only need goals, help on their PP but that can absorb a QO of $7.4M. Marek throws out the #ALLCAPS & #GoKingsGo as perhaps potential suitors. Marek wonders if there is a VAN/LA marriage on the horizon. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 10, 2022

Boeser has 17 goals and 34 points in 53 games for the Canucks this season. As of right now, the Caps would need to move a roster piece or maybe two to fit Boeser’s $5.875 million salary. The Capitals would also be on the hook for a sizable qualifying offer the 25-year-old restricted free agent would receive this summer which could be as high as $7 million.

Marek’s report does track with recent revelations from hockey insiders like Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman who has linked the Caps with the Canucks in the past, specifically in regards to scoring help upfront.

The Caps have a little over a week remaining to figure out just how aggressive they want to be at the deadline. General manager Brian MacLellan tempered expectations recently saying, “I don’t know if we’re going to be as aggressive as we’ve been in the past. Just to add depth pieces we might overpay a little bit because we have a good team and we thought we’d go a long way and need players. I don’t know if we’re in that mode, but we’d still like to try and improve the team.”

It’s unclear what the return for Boeser would exactly look like but young, top-six forwards that have scored close to 30 goals and above 50 points a few times in their career do not come cheap.

“I’d be less inclined to trade prospects because they are going to be playing here sooner than later,” MacLellan said.

Screenshot via @Canucks/Twitter