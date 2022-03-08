Live blog: Caps vs Flames, Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom’s 1000th game together

The Washington Capitals are north of the border in Canada for a three-game road trip that begins tonight in Calgary.
Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom will play in their 1,000th career game together, becoming the ninth duo to do so all time.
Vitek Vanecek will get the start for the Capitals.
Capitals lines
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-Backstrom-Oshie
McMichael-Eller-Sheary
AJF-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
Vanecek vs. Vladar
That 1000 game bump
let's have a grand one pic.twitter.com/KAdgHqHy7l
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 9, 2022
Elias Lindholm scores on a 2-on-1. 1-0 Flames.
Elias Lindholm's shot >>>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/PrKDxCu6UO
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 9, 2022
Adam Ruzicka scores after a Caps TO in the D-zone. 2-0 Flames.
Conor Sheary gets the Capitals on the board. 2-1 Flames.
It’s Sheary’s 15th goal on the season and his fourth in the last four games.
Sheary so hot right now! pic.twitter.com/hhjIqwnJYu
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 9, 2022
Ovi ties it up after a turnover by the Flames. 2-2.
Three-game goal streak for the #Gr8 pic.twitter.com/ZJ3TrX98zI
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 9, 2022
Kylington scores from the point. 3-2 Flames.
Vanecek was screened by Lars Eller in front of the net.
Anthony Mantha ties it up. 3-3.
Slick release! pic.twitter.com/Ijk9o912kM
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 9, 2022
Nic Dowd dekes to the middle and scores. 4-3 WSH.
All rise for the honorable go-ahead Dowder goal! pic.twitter.com/9ORjcZ5EGc
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 9, 2022
Ovi ties Jagr with the empty netter. 5-3 WSH.
