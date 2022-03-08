Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Caps vs Flames, Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom’s 1000th game together

Live blog: Caps vs Flames, Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom’s 1000th game together

By Ian Oland

March 8, 2022 8:54 pm

The Washington Capitals are north of the border in Canada for a three-game road trip that begins tonight in Calgary.

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom will play in their 1,000th career game together, becoming the ninth duo to do so all time.

Vitek Vanecek will get the start for the Capitals.

Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-Backstrom-Oshie
McMichael-Eller-Sheary
AJF-Dowd-Hathaway

Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz

Vanecek vs. Vladar

That 1000 game bump

Elias Lindholm scores on a 2-on-1. 1-0 Flames.

Adam Ruzicka scores after a Caps TO in the D-zone. 2-0 Flames.

Conor Sheary gets the Capitals on the board. 2-1 Flames.

It’s Sheary’s 15th goal on the season and his fourth in the last four games.

Ovi ties it up after a turnover by the Flames. 2-2.

Kylington scores from the point. 3-2 Flames.

Vanecek was screened by Lars Eller in front of the net.

Anthony Mantha ties it up. 3-3.

Nic Dowd dekes to the middle and scores. 4-3 WSH.

Ovi ties Jagr with the empty netter. 5-3 WSH.

