Capitals special teams prove actually special in another home victory: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals followed their dominant home performance against the Carolina Hurricanes with a less good performance at least at five-on-five against the Kraken. They still won the game 5-2 and home wins have been few and far between so let us not dwell on the poor five-on-five play for too long.
Onward to Canada.
Tom Wilson recorded two points (1g, 1a) against Seattle, his ninth multi-point game this season. With 38 points (18g, 20a) in 53 games, Wilson is on pace for 56 points this season, which would mark a new single-season career high (2019-20: 21g-23a-44p in 68 GP).
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
